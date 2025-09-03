Pro-life group urges Senate to press RFK Jr. on abortion pill safety, demand safeguards return

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX—The Restoration of America Foundation (ROAF) is calling on the Senate Finance Committee to hold Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. accountable at Thursday’s 10 a.m. hearing, demanding answers about the removal of safety protocols for the abortion pill mifepristone.



In a letter provided exclusively to Fox News Digital, ROAF argues the rollback leaves women more vulnerable and shifts costs to taxpayers.

ROAF argues that the Biden-era rollback of Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) requirements, safeguards in place for more than two decades, endangers women by allowing abortion pills to be prescribed via telehealth and delivered through the mail.



"The removal of key Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) requirements for mifepristone has eliminated essential safeguards that protected women’s health for over two decades," said Doug Truax, founder and CEO of the Restoration of America Foundation. "We urge the Senate to demand clear answers about why these safety protocols were removed and when they will be reinstated."

The Food and Drug Administration originally required mifepristone to be dispensed in person to ensure women were screened for potential complications such as ectopic pregnancy. That changed under the Biden administration, when telehealth prescribing and mail-order delivery were permitted for the first time.



Truax warned that "allowing these powerful drugs to be ordered online and sent through the mail without proper medical screening puts women at serious risk." He added, "Women deserve to know about potential complications and have immediate access to emergency care if needed."

ROAF points to recent studies and media reports, including a New York Post investigation published in April, which found that nearly 11 percent of chemical abortions resulted in serious complications such as hemorrhage, infection or sepsis. That rate is more than 20 times higher than what the FDA has previously cited.



The hearing where Kennedy is scheduled to appear is expected to spotlight broader debates over abortion and medical safety under the Trump administration.



The HHS did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.