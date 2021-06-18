Former Obama aide erupts on Washington Post's report on Biden admin nepotism: 'Total bulls--t'

Former Obama aide Tommy Vietor lashed out at the Washington Post Friday over its report on nepotism in the Biden administration, calling it "total bulls--t" and accusing it of slander.

The "Pod Save America" co-host erupted on Twitter after the Post reported on Biden's pledge to not include members of his family in government didn't extend to his senior staff, noting at least five children of top aides have been hired in the new administration. The sister of Press Secretary Jen Psaki and wife of Chief of Staff Ronald Klain have also secured roles in the new administration, the Post reported.

"[Donald] Trump let his idiot son-in-law cosplay as Secretary of State with zero qualifications. But in an effort to both sides that egregious nepotism, the WaPo slandered brilliant people like Dr. Psaki by ignoring her resume and suggesting she got hired at HHS bc of Jen. Total bulls--t," Vietor fumed.

Psaki quoted Vietor's tweet to respond to the report, calling her sister Stephanie Psaki fully qualified for her senior adviser role at Health and Human Services.

"Can confirm my job over the last 5 months did not retroactively get my brilliant sister a masters degree from Harvard, a PhD in public health from John’s Hopkins and decades of published work and respect in the field. She is more qualified than I am to be here," she wrote.

Trump upset ethics watchdogs by giving his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner's senior adviser roles in his White House.

While the outspoken Vietor, a former National Security Council spokesman in the Obama administration, objected to the article, Obama's former ethics chief Walter Shaub was quoted in it as critical of the new administration.

"While it may not be as bad as appointing your son or daughter to a top government post as Trump did with Jared and Ivanka, it is still bad," he told the Post. "‘Not as bad as Trump’ cannot be the new standard."

He followed up his fierce criticism on Twitter, calling it a "f--- you" to people who thought Biden's ethics pledges carried weight.

"A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises," Shaub tweeted.