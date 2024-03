Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Former senior advisor to former President Barack Obama, David Axelrod, admitted that former President Trump’s recent victory at the Supreme Court makes him look "indomitable" and "strong" as he continues his 2024 campaign.

Axelrod appeared Monday night on CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" and remarked on how Trump has leveraged his major legal troubles into making him look "strong" and "resilient."

The former Obama advisor made the comments hours after the Supreme Court ruled 9-0 in favor of Trump’s challenge to the Colorado Supreme Court removing him from the state’s primary ballot.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said, "We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency."

Host Kaitlan Collins prompted Axelrod during the interview, stating that only months ago people "may have found it hard to believe that Trump was going to be in this position, you know, where he‘s getting these victories at the Supreme Court."

She also mentioned Trump’s predicted Super Tuesday primary wins, and noted another recent legal victory for the candidate with the high court delaying his presidential immunity case, concluding that Trump seemed on top.

Axelrod agreed, saying, "No, no. There‘s no doubt about it. And I‘ll tell you something, Kaitlan, the thing that he‘s selling in this race – and look, I think we have to stop and acknowledge the sort of moment that we‘re in where a guy who engineered an insurrection at the Capitol is on the verge of being his party’s nominee again."

"But he is selling strength," the former Obama advisor observed.

He then described how the former president had taken his legal tribulations and somehow had gotten them to work in his favor.

"And in a weird way, all of these legal travails that he has, all of these indictments, all of these lawsuits, and so on, has given him a chance to look indomitable, looked strong, look resilient. And that’s actually in some ways helped him," Axelrod said.

The former Obama man did note that the cases "haven‘t gone to trial yet," suggesting that once they do, Trump may get some painful results.

Still, he declared, "But he‘s actually used these to propel himself to this moment."

While Axelrod has admitted Trump looks strong at the moment, he has said the opposite about President Biden, recently courting criticism from even the White House for commenting that Biden’s age and stamina are a weakness with Democratic Party voters.

Axelrod's comments about Biden have led to the president reportedly calling him a "pr--k" behind closed doors, although there's no question where Axelrod's political loyalties lie between Biden and Trump,

"Trump 2.0 is the equivalent of the Delta variant of democracy. It’ll be 1,000 times more virulent than the first and harder to control," Axelrod said last year of Trump possibly returning to office, in remarks at Harvard.