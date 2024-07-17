Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson says voters see Dems ‘as losers’

Former Hillary Clinton campaign spokesperson Karen Finney blasted the Democratic Party for acting so afraid that they will lose the presidential election, stating that the attitude could be a self-fulfilling prophecy in November.

Finney, also a CNN commentator, warned a network panel on Wednesday morning that voters will pick up on this fear and be less inclined to vote for Democratic candidates.

"Voters are seeing us as losers," Finney lamented.

The former Clinton campaign official made the remarks while discussing new polling showing that President Biden is trailing former President Trump in multiple states crucial for winning the presidency in November.

She first noted how this election cycle was going to be a challenge, no matter what, saying, "Look, it was always going to be a tough map for Democrats."

Finney then warned about her party having a defeatist attitude on top of the hard fight ahead.

"One of the things, though, that I think, we’re in a cycle where Democrats – it’s becoming a life-fulfilling prophecy," she said, adding, "The more we talk about how afraid we are of losing instead of how we’re going to win, voters are seeing us as losers."

The commentator continued, saying, "If you don’t believe in yourself that you can win, voters are sort of saying, ‘Well then why am I gonna – why should I vote for you?"

Urging her party to realize that confidence is key, Finney added, "I keep saying to my Democrats, you have to believe you can win to even get on the board and attempt to win."

The latest poll numbers bolster many Democrats’ fears that Biden is not a strong enough candidate to beat Trump in the election, especially following his disastrous debate performance last month.

Following the debate, prominent party lawmakers like Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., have reportedly warned that Biden cannot win re-election and have been pushing the party to find a new candidate.

Unlike many others in the party, President Biden and his campaign have tried to project confidence he is still the best candidate to beat Trump, continuing to beat back calls for him to be replaced as the nominee.

During a recent NBC News interview with network anchor Lester Holt, the president reminded viewers that he won the primary process and is therefore the man to run for president.

"14 million people voted for me to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, okay?" Biden told NBC's Lester Holt during their sit-down interview at the White House. "I listen to them."

