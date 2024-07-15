Expand / Collapse search
Joe Biden

Biden defiant about push to oust him from ticket, reveals thoughts on Trump's VP pick

Biden told NBC's Lester Holt that 14 million people voted for him and he's not stepping aside

By Peter Aitken Fox News
Published
Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to use ‘bullseye’ to discuss Trump Video

Biden says it was a ‘mistake’ to use ‘bullseye’ to discuss Trump

President Biden clarifies his statement in an interview with NBC anchor Lester Holt.

President Biden remained defiant about his position as the Democrat's candidate following a turbulent political weekend in a clip from his exclusive NBC interview that is set to air in its entirety Monday evening.

"14 million people voted for me to be the nominee of the Democratic Party, okay?" Biden told NBC's Lester Holt during their sit-down interview at the White House. "I listen to them."

Biden also revealed to Holt that he hadn't fully reviewed the debate with Donald Trump, which has prompted many within his party and among his donors to question his fitness to remain at the top of the ticket rather than step aside and let a younger candidate take charge. 

IN STRANGE GAME OF POLITICS, BOTH TRUMP AND BIDEN'S FORTUNES CHANGED AFTER ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

U.S. President Joe Biden

Pundits and Democratic Party members have been calling on Biden to abandon his re-election due to concerns about his mental fitness for the presidency and cognitive ability.  (Jacquelyn Martin/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"I've seen pieces of it, I've not watched the whole debate," Biden said. 

Biden also had no kind words for Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, whom Trump selected as his running mate for the Republican Party. 

"Well, it's not unusual: He's gonna surround himself with people who agree completely with him, have a voting record like - support him," Biden said, before adding "even though if you go back and look at some of the things JD Vance said about Trump," and then chuckled. 

The full interview airs at 9 p.m. tonight on NBC. 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 

