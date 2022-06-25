Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former Democratic state lawmaker responds to critics of Biden's proposed gas tax holiday

David Carlucci says gasoline tax cuts work when appropriate

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Biden's gas tax is not a gimmick: Former Dem state senator Video

Biden's gas tax is not a gimmick: Former Dem state senator

Former state Sen. David Carlucci, D-N.Y., tells 'The Rebuttal' that President Biden's proposed three-month federal gas tax break is a 'great idea' on 'Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former state Sen. David Carlucci, D-N.Y., joined "The Rebuttal" on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to weigh in on President Biden's proposed gas tax holiday and the Supreme Court's decision to strike down New York's "restrictive" gun law.

DAVID CARLUCCI: The fact that [President Biden] is doing it just for the summer months shows that this is not a gimmick because if it were, it would go past the midterm elections. But President Biden is telling it like it is: "Hey, inflation is tough." 

FEDERAL GAS TAX HOLIDAY: HERE'S HOW MUCH AMERICAN DRIVERS WILL ACTUALLY SAVE

We see Milton Friedman, it's true, there are a few tools that the president has to fight inflation and this is one of them. Pass it along to the consumer and that 18.4-cent gasoline tax per gallon… Tax cuts work when appropriate. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL REBUTTAL HERE:

Is Joe Biden's gas tax proposal a 'great idea'? Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.