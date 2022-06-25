Former Democratic state lawmaker responds to critics of Biden's proposed gas tax holiday

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former state Sen. David Carlucci, D-N.Y., joined "The Rebuttal" on "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino" to weigh in on President Biden's proposed gas tax holiday and the Supreme Court's decision to strike down New York's "restrictive" gun law.

DAVID CARLUCCI: The fact that [President Biden] is doing it just for the summer months shows that this is not a gimmick because if it were, it would go past the midterm elections. But President Biden is telling it like it is: "Hey, inflation is tough."

We see Milton Friedman, it's true, there are a few tools that the president has to fight inflation and this is one of them. Pass it along to the consumer and that 18.4-cent gasoline tax per gallon… Tax cuts work when appropriate.

