Former CDC director says you can freely enjoy holidays if you're vaccinated

Former Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director Dr. Tom Frieden said coronavirus vaccinations are the "route to freedom" on "Fox News Sunday." Frieden suggested if people want to freely enjoy holiday gatherings, then they should get vaccinated.

DR. TOM FRIEDEN: The bottom line here is that vaccination is our best route to freedom and independence…

If you look around the U.S., what you see is in states that have most people vaccinated, 70%... 20 states have reached that, very low rates of COVID and decreasing. In contrast, in the states where we have lower vaccination rates, many of them have much higher [COVID] rates, five, 10, 20 times higher rates than those lower states. And those rates are increasing because of the Delta variant, which is much more infectious.

PFIZER TO REQUEST COVID-19 VACCINE EMERGENCY APPROVAL FOR KIDS AGES 5-11 BY FALL

We don't yet know whether it's more deadly case per case, but we do have good evidence that our vaccines work to protect us against Delta.

So you want to be free, independent, enjoy this and future holidays, get vaccinated.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP BY CLICKING HERE

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW