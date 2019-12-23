Warren needs to focus on reversing her campaign's downward trend, says former Scott Brown campaign aide

Amid the ongoing feud between 2020 Democratic hopefuls Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg over campaign finance, Colin Reed said on Monday that Warren’s “pointless back and forth is distracting” from her campaign’s need to address its “downward trend.”

“Senator Warren has other things she can talk about. Things that resonate with Democratic primary voters, but now she’s engaged in this kind of pointless back and forth over campaign finance,” the former campaign manager for Massachusetts Sen. Scott Brown told “Fox & Friends.”

BUTTIGIEG CALLS OUT WARREN FOR FUNDRAISER ATTACK: ‘YOUR NET WORTH IS 100 TIMES MINE’

On the primetime primary debate stage on Thursday night, Warren jabbed Buttigieg over his campaign finance from wealthy donors. “Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren threw at Buttigieg in a reference to his recent fundraiser in Napa Valley, Calif. “I do not sell access to my time.”

According to the Associated Press, Warren held a fundraiser at the City Winery Boston in 2018 -- and yet she called out Buttigieg at the Democratic debate Thursday for holding a similar event.

Warren’s fundraiser was in June 2018, just months before she announced her candidacy for president. Singer Melissa Etheridge performed at the event, which offered "VIP experiences" to $2,700 donors and souvenir wine bottles for $1,000 donors.

ELIZABETH WARREN CALLED OUT OVER PAST FUNDRAISER AT WINERY, OTHER EVENTS WHERE WINE WAS SERVED

“This is just disingenuous,” Rufus Gifford, former finance director for President Barack Obama’s campaign, said of Warren’s jab. "It implies a level of corruption and cronyism that is inaccurate and ultimately plays into the hands of Republicans.”

Buttigieg at Thursday's debate was quick to point out that Warren couldn’t pass her own purity test, adding that he was the only one of the stage who isn’t a millionaire.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reed said that Warren is trailing behind Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the polls and should focus on turning her campaign back around.

“Figure out a way to pass Mayor Pete in Iowa and Bernie Sanders in New Hampshire because those are the first two states that are going to vote, and she’s looking up at both of those guys at the polls.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.