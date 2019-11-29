Former Amazon Mexico CEO suspected in wife's murder

The former CEO of Amazon Mexico is suspected of arranging his wife's murder while engaged in a gritty divorce battle, according to the New York Post.

Juan Carlos García is wanted by the authorities for questioning after his estranged spouse Abril Pérez Sagaón was shot to death by a motorcyclist in front of the couple's two teenage children in Mexico City.

According to a report by El Pais, she was shot in the head and neck.

Perez, a mother of three, was in Mexico City for a court hearing regarding custody of their children and was headed to the airport before being ambushed in her car.

According to the BBC, Garcia was taken into custody this January after Perez, who had a restraining order against her husband, accused Garcia of attempted murder, saying he attacked her while she was asleep with a baseball bat.

Garcia was released last month after 10 months in pretrial detention and the judge downgraded the charge to domestic violence.

Garcia, who left Amazon Mexico three years ago, is the main suspect although no charges have been filed.

Perez's family believes her husband arranged the assassination.