Who Can Forget? The Long Island Lolita and the crime that shocked America

The so-called "Long Island Lolita's" shocking crime captivated Americans in the early nineties.

Fox Nation's "Who Can Forget? 1992" explored 10 of the most memorable moments from the year 1992, including Amy Fisher's famous case.

"This one stopped America. … America couldn't get enough," said comedian Michael Loftus, recalling the near-deadly love triangle that made national headlines.

Fisher was sent to prison for seven years for shooting Mary Jo Buttafuoco, the wife of her then-lover, Joey Buttafuoco, who would also serve time for statutory rape for his relationship with the teen.

Dubbed the "Long Island Lolita," Fisher first met Buttafuoco when her father brought his car into the 35-year-old's auto shop. She was 16 at the time.

"Over the next two years, they developed this unseemly romance," FOX Business' Gerri Willis said during the Fox Nation show.

"Amy even admits later that she dinged up the car a few times just to go see her boyfriend."

By 1992, Fisher had grown jealous of Buttafuoco's wife, Mary Jo, and took it upon herself to eliminate her.

Fisher went to Buttafuoco's home, pretending to be her sister, and shot Mary Jo in the head in broad daylight.

Miraculously, Mary Jo survived, but she still has the bullet in her head.

Amy Fisher was arrested and charged with attempted murder. She eventually pleaded out to first-degree assault.

"The whole thing was just unseemly, and here, like America, is like celebrating it and couldn't get enough," Loftus added during the Fox Nation special.

There were numerous made-for-TV movies produced about the scandalous love affair. One film even starred actress Drew Barrymore.

After serving seven years, Fisher was released and used her infamy to enter the world of adult entertainment.

Former Fox News personality Geraldo Rivera, who is from the same town as Fisher, recalled an interview in which he asked her about her new career.

"Oh, Geraldo, everybody loves porn," Fisher responded.

Since the scandal, Fisher has made reappearances in the spotlight. In 2007, her then-husband Lou Bellera leaked a private sex tape which sold thousands of copies.

Fox Nation's "Who Can Forget? 1992" explores other memorable moments from the year, including Sinead O'Connor's controversial "Saturday Night Live" appearance and the trial of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

For a flashback to the nineties, stream "Who Can Forget: 1992" only on Fox Nation.