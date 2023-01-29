Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo issues frightening warning: CCP has invaded ‘every major’ US university

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo joined "Sunday Morning Futures" to discuss China and the dynamic threat they pose to the U.S.'s vulnerable national security.

REP. MCCAUL ON AIR FORCE GENERAL’S PREDICTION OF 2025 WAR WITH CHINA: 'I HOPE HE’S WRONG … I THINK HE’S RIGHT'

MIKE POMPEO: If you're afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue to allow them to walk on the American economy, if you keep giving an inch in every space, they'll be inside the gates here in the United States. And frankly, that's what we face today. And for four years, during my time as CIA director or secretary of state, I never gave an inch.

It's crazy, Maria. We've now had several senior leaders, certainly President Biden included, who had documents where they weren't supposed to be. Get them back. Get these documents where they're supposed to be, and then transparency matters. I heard Sen. Cruz say this, and we need to know what's in those documents, what the seriousness of them is, what potential breaches there are. And then finally, these senior leaders need to own this. We need to find out if the Chinese Communist Party actually may have had access at the University of Pennsylvania, where President Biden clearly had documents that would have been a pretty open space. And Maria, you and I have talked about this for years, the Chinese Communist Party's inside every major American university today with research dollars and with their students. They're at the University of Pennsylvania, too. And we now know that this Chinese money, these Chinese officials met classified documents in that space. They were in the same place. We need to know if there's any risk they might have gotten a hold of them.

