Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

FOX NEWS SUNDAY
Published

Rep. McCaul on Air Force general’s prediction of 2025 war with China: 'I hope he’s wrong … I think he’s right'

McCaul said the odds of this are 'very high' as long as President Biden is in office

Ronn Blitzer
By Ronn Blitzer | Fox News
close
Chances of China-Taiwan conflict ‘very high’ if Biden continues to project ‘weakness’: Rep. Michael McCaul Video

Chances of China-Taiwan conflict ‘very high’ if Biden continues to project ‘weakness’: Rep. Michael McCaul

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, discusses the future of the U.S.’s relationship with China along with the economic implications of the debt ceiling conflict on ‘Fox News Sunday.’ 

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, weighed in on the prediction from four-star Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, who warned his commanders to prepare for war with China in roughly two years' time.

Minihan predicted that fighting will come after China takes advantage of the U.S. being preoccupied with the 2024 election to take action against Taiwan, which will be focused on their elections next year as well.

"I hope he's wrong," McCaul told "Fox News Sunday" host Shannon Bream. "I think he's right though, unfortunately."

McCaul explained that China very much wants "reunification" of Taiwan with mainland China. He said that could come about through influencing the Taiwanese elections in early 2024.

CHINESE MILITARY AIRCRAFT, VESSELS CROSS INTO TAIWANESE SPACE IN LATEST THREAT OF FORCE

Rep. Adam Smith responds to concerns over US military readiness: ‘Huge problem’ Video

"But if they don't win in that one they are going to look at a military invasion, in my judgment. We have to be prepared for this."

McCaul said "as long as Biden is in office projecting weakness," there are "very high" odds of this happening. He cited the Biden administration's failure with the withdrawal from Afghanistan, which he said led to Russia invading Ukraine.

Later in the program, House Armed Services Committee ranking member Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., disagreed with McCaul and Minihan's assessment of possible war with China.

US needs to give Taiwan what it needs to contain China: Sen. Todd Young Video

DEFENSE SECRETARY AUSTIN 'SERIOUSLY DOUBTS' CHINA INVASION OF TAIWAN IS 'IMMINENT'

"I want to be completely clear. It's not only not inevitable, it's highly unlikely," he said.

Smith acknowledged that "anything is possible" and the military should be prepared, said "generals should be very cautious" with what they say and should not be telling the world that the U.S. is going to war with China, most importantly because we're not."

The Democrat said that while the U.S. must be able to deter China, he is "very confident" that a military conflict can be avoided.

Study analyzing the fallout if China invades Taiwan is 'scary': Michael Pillsbury Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

NBC News reported Friday that Minihan, head of Air Mobility Command, warned air wing commanders in a memo that his "gut" tells him a conflict with China is coming. 

The general said "a fortified, ready, integrated, and agile Joint Force Maneuver Team ready to fight and win inside the first island chain" needs to be established to prepare for the looming fight, and instructed commanders to report back by Feb. 28 on steps they will take to prepare for the war against China. 

Ronn Blitzer is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

More from Politics