Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tucker Carlson Tonight
Published

Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'

Dr. Joseph Ladapo recommended men under 40 not get the vaccine

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Dr. Joseph Ladapo on cardiac-related deaths from COVID vaccine: 'It's an enormous deal' Video

Dr. Joseph Ladapo on cardiac-related deaths from COVID vaccine: 'It's an enormous deal'

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo recommends that males under 40 years old should not get the COVID vaccine due to cardiac-related deaths on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed concern Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" after Twitter initially removed his post identifying cardiac-related risks from the COVID vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health recommended Friday that men ages 18-39 not get the vaccine. Twitter restored the post and Ladapo's account on Sunday morning. 

"It's an enormous deal. … If it had been known two years ago or so that this vaccine would increase cardiac deaths in young men by 84%, would they have approved it? The obvious answer is no," Dr. Ladapo told Tucker Carlson.

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/09/22: Newly appointed state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks during a press conference at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida. 

KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2021/09/22: Newly appointed state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo speaks during a press conference at Neo City Academy in Kissimmee, Florida.  (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SCHOOL CLOSURES RETURN TO CHINA AS COVID-19 CASES RISE IN SHANGHAI

The analysis conducted by the Department of Health in Florida showed an "84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males, 18 to 39 years old within 28 days following the mRNA vaccination."

Twitter released a statement after removing the tweet saying that their "current misleading information policies cover: synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and civic integrity."

GENEVA, UNITED STATES - 2022/08/24: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on the Keep Florida Free Tour at the Horsepower Ranch in Geneva.

GENEVA, UNITED STATES - 2022/08/24: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters at a campaign stop on the Keep Florida Free Tour at the Horsepower Ranch in Geneva. (Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

"If we determine a Tweet contains misleading or disputed information per our policies that could lead to harm, we may add a label to the content to provide context and additional information," Twitter stated.

Carlson asked why other states are not pursuing similar studies.

Ladapo answered that he sees it as "a reflection of how many things have been so backwards during the pandemic."

REPUBLICANS GRILL BIDEN EDUCATION SECRETARY ON USE OF COVID FUNDS FOR WOKE INITIATIVES

"You would never give something to someone who was young and healthy and increase their risk of dying from sudden cardiac death by 84%. But the response is, 'well, you know, COVID is pretty bad.' Yes, COVID can be terrible, but we don't give people medications that kill them. So there's been so much confusion. But yes, that was our finding and it was a surprise. But that's what the numbers show," he added.

Sen. Rand Paul grills Dr. Anthony Fauci about COVID-19 vaccine studies Video

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Ladapo disagreed in June with the FDA's decision to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of five.

In February, the CDC said males ages 12-39 should wait longer between vaccine doses to lessen the risk of cardiac inflammation. 

The "mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at the FDA-approved or FDA-authorized intervals, but a longer interval may be considered for some populations. While absolute risk remains small, the relative risk for myocarditis is higher for males ages 12-39 years, and this risk might be reduced by extending the interval between the first and second dose," the agency said. 

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn