Florida surgeon general blocked from sharing COVID vaccine study on Twitter: 'An enormous deal'

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo expressed concern Monday on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" after Twitter initially removed his post identifying cardiac-related risks from the COVID vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health recommended Friday that men ages 18-39 not get the vaccine. Twitter restored the post and Ladapo's account on Sunday morning.

"It's an enormous deal. … If it had been known two years ago or so that this vaccine would increase cardiac deaths in young men by 84%, would they have approved it? The obvious answer is no," Dr. Ladapo told Tucker Carlson.

The analysis conducted by the Department of Health in Florida showed an "84% increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males, 18 to 39 years old within 28 days following the mRNA vaccination."

Twitter released a statement after removing the tweet saying that their "current misleading information policies cover: synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and civic integrity."

"If we determine a Tweet contains misleading or disputed information per our policies that could lead to harm, we may add a label to the content to provide context and additional information," Twitter stated.

Carlson asked why other states are not pursuing similar studies.

Ladapo answered that he sees it as "a reflection of how many things have been so backwards during the pandemic."

"You would never give something to someone who was young and healthy and increase their risk of dying from sudden cardiac death by 84%. But the response is, 'well, you know, COVID is pretty bad.' Yes, COVID can be terrible, but we don't give people medications that kill them. So there's been so much confusion. But yes, that was our finding and it was a surprise. But that's what the numbers show," he added.

Ladapo disagreed in June with the FDA's decision to approve the COVID-19 vaccine for kids under the age of five.

In February, the CDC said males ages 12-39 should wait longer between vaccine doses to lessen the risk of cardiac inflammation.

The "mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at the FDA-approved or FDA-authorized intervals, but a longer interval may be considered for some populations. While absolute risk remains small, the relative risk for myocarditis is higher for males ages 12-39 years, and this risk might be reduced by extending the interval between the first and second dose," the agency said.