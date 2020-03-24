Florida AG calls quarantine order directed at New York-area travelers 'decisive action' to keep state safe

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined "Your World with Neil Cavuto" Tuesday to discuss Gov. Ron DeSantis' order that anyone flying to the Sunshine State from New York, New Jersey or Connecticut must self-quarantine for two weeks in order to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

"We know that we're seeing the coronavirus really taking hold in the New York area. And Governor DeSantis has taken decisive action to make sure he keeps Floridians safe," Moody told host Neil Cavuto Tuesday. "And so it's not that you might want to quarantine. There's an executive order in place now here in Florida by Governor DeSantis that says if you come down here from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and you fly in, you will have to self-quarantine for 14 days."

Moody told Cavuto that people who violate the order will face consequences and emphasized the order is serious.

"We have deployed resources to the airports there, making sure those that are coming in from those areas are informed, they're determining where they will be. And, you know, there is teeth to the executive order," Moody said. "[I]f they violate the executive order, they face a second degree misdemeanor. So this is very serious."

Florida law says violating a quarantine order could result in a 60-day jail sentence.

Moody said DeSantis is being cautious with his orders because people are fearful of the virus and its impact on the state.

Cavuto pressed Moody on where travelers would self-quarantine after DeSantis told reporters Monday that travelers would not be allowed to stay with family or friends in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

"Well, presumably those coming into Florida have an intended location to go to. And the executive order is clear that the costs will be on those individuals that are either returning home or coming into Florida to stay," Moody said. "And then it'll be up to them to self-quarantine and make sure they're staying away from the public during that duration."

