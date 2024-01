Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

A Florida mom said she's been forced to drop her kids off across the street from their Christian school after her car's advertisement for her risqué side hustle upset some parents.

Parents at Liberty Christian Preparatory School in Tavares, said Michelle Cline's large car decal advertising her OnlyFans account is inappropriate for children.

"It’s not just a tiny little emblem on the back of a car," parent Lexy Thomas told WFTV. "It is taking up the entire back windshield of two vehicles."

OnlyFans is a website that allows customers pay for access to "exclusive" content they won’t find on other social media platforms, and is well-known for its sexual content.

Cline admitted to WFTV that her advertisement does link to "explicit content," but that it's a legal business that brings in good income for her family.

She wants to keep the decal on her car to bring in more customers.

"My husband and I had this, you know little wild, behind closed-doors lifestyle that we’ve now decided to share," Cline explained.

"For me, it supports my family. This provides a very comfortable way of life for us, and it’s legal. I pay taxes just like everyone else. I am not breaking the law, I just offended people," she told the local news outlet.

The Christian school has asked Cline to remove the decal or not come on campus because of other parents' concerns the ad is a negative influence on their children.

"That’s a distraction to my children," Thomas said. "No matter how poorly or how good I parent, porn is there, and if that’s kind of the first thing they’re seeing when they’re going into a place that should be educating them."

Cline explained how she now has to park down the street and across a busy road to drop her kids off at school. If she can't drop them off at the school's main entrance, she's asking the school to provide accommodations to get her kids safely to campus.

Liberty Christian Preparatory School did not immediately return a request for comment by Fox News Digital. Cline could not be reached for comment.

Fox News' Brian Flood contributed to this report.