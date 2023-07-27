Florida becomes the first state to approve PragerU as an educational vendor

Florida is the first state to officially approve PragerU as an educational vendor.

A spokesperson from the Florida Department of Education sent Fox News Digital a statement saying the materials aligned with Florida’s new educational standards.

"The Florida Department of Education reviewed PragerU Kids and determined the material aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards. PragerU Kids is no different than many other resources, which can be used as supplemental materials in Florida schools at district discretion," a spokesperson for the DOE said.

"PragerU Kids did not submit a bid to be included in the 2022-23 instructional materials adoption for social studies. The list of adopted materials is available on the Instructional Materials page of the Department’s website here ."

Students will be watching PragerU videos as educations resources in their classrooms starting this fall. The videos typically address political and social issues such as poverty, race, and American history.

According to a press release sent by PragerU, "More states are coming on board, encouraging educators to share PragerU’s educational videos and study guides with their students."

It claims that teachers in the past have been terminated for showing PragerU videos in the classroom.

"In the past, teachers have been disciplined — even fired — for showing PragerU videos in their classrooms. Now, PragerU videos are not only being allowed in classrooms but superintendents and education commissioners are actively encouraging teachers to use PragerU’s content to educate their students."

PragerU has 2.35 million subscribers on YouTube.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been embroiled in controversy after adopting legislation that restricted the teaching of gender and critical race theory.

Most recently revising instruction standards for African-American history.

Florida DOE’s new standards received backlash for what critics said teaches that slaves "benefited" from slavery.

After the standards were made public, Vice President Kamala Harris and major groups such as the NAACP and Florida Education Association (FEA) took aim at DeSantis.

DeSantis’ also signed the Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees Act (Stop W.O.K.E. Act) in 2022 which prohibits instruction that imply an individual’s status as either privileged or oppressed is determined by his or her race, color, national origin, or sex.

