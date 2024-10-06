FL State Guardsman on the ground in NC slams government response to Helene: 'Complete failure of leadership'

Everything is not as it seems, Florida State Guardsman Jonathan Howard told Fox News viewers of Hurricane Helene recovery efforts, accusing many in the mainstream media and a number of politicians, particularly President Biden, of painting a rosier picture of the government's response than reality.

"He can take his $750, it's a joke…" Howard said Saturday, referencing rumors that FEMA will provide storm victims with no more than $750 to support their recovery, as he responded to a recent video of Biden claiming those displaced by Helene are "getting everything they need, and they're very happy across the board."

"These people are trapped in the mountains. What are they going to do? Order something? There's no way for it to even be delivered to their house… [it's a] complete failure of leadership. Everything comes down to leadership, and there is no leadership here. There is no command and control. No one has a clue what's going on," he continued.

FEMA denies claims that storm victims will be limited to $750 in aid.

The agency's website explains of the aid, "This is a type of assistance that you may be approved for soon after you apply, called Serious Needs Assistance. It is an upfront, flexible payment to help cover essential items like food, water, baby formula, breastfeeding supplies, medication and other emergency supplies. There are other forms of assistance that you may qualify for to receive and Serious Needs Assistance is an initial payment you may receive while FEMA assesses your eligibility for additional funds."

"As your application continues to be reviewed, you may still receive additional forms of assistance for other needs such as support for temporary housing, personal property and home repair costs," the site adds.



Meanwhile, Biden's claim that storm victims are "getting everything they need" came in response to a reporter who asked, "What do the states in the storm zone… what do they need after what you saw today?"

The president had just returned from a visit to storm-battered states of Georgia and Florida, which continue to face significant power outages and damage from the storm.

Biden appeared to struggle to remember which storm zone the reporter was discussing before responding.

Still slamming the government's response to Helene, Howard told Kilmeade that private citizens are running the show in many affected areas, and that leadership in Florida handled the situation far more effectively than in other areas.

"I knew where my governor was before the hurricane, during the hurricane and after. Then he actually sent me up here to help them fix their problems, but these people have no clue. There's just there's no command here at all. Everything we're getting all of our information off Facebook and private citizen groups."

He also said he was initially denied entry when he made his way to North Carolina to aid in recovery efforts, though the blame for the blockage was passed along by several agencies.

To add to the chaos, he repeated others' commonly-made claims that getting help to others via helicopter has been a challenge as well.

"I saw some Air Force Blackhawks there with a pair of rescue men. These guys are all rescue specialist paramedics. I went up to them, start talking to them, exchanging Intel, and they're like, 'We want to go fly, but we can't. We're waiting on Title X orders,' and I was like, ‘What?’ And then I have so many military friends of mine saying… they can't even get authorization to come here. And there's so many military here. I have Guardsmen, I have active duty. They're all messaging me. Pilot commanders of pilot divisions, helicopter pilots. And they're like, ‘We cannot get authorization to go there,’" he said.

"That's what I want people to realize – why would the government not want to send these helicopters? Yes, I will see guard and a couple of active duty birds. I might see three National Guard helicopters, and I'll see 40 civilian helicopters doing rescues."



The storm-ravaged Southeast continues its search for some semblance of normalcy after Hurricane Helene's torrential rains and high winds swept away homes and communities, leaving an unprecedented number of victims with nowhere left to turn.

Remote communities in the mountainous areas affected by Helene have rendered many unable to make contact with the rest of the world, and therefore receive aid – with roads and bridges severely damaged or washed away, fallen trees further obstructing relief efforts and power outages further complicating their ability to make contact with others.

With roads impassable by vehicles in many locations, some teams have resorted to the old-fashioned way of transporting much-needed supplies into isolated areas by using mules and horses.

Those displaced by Helene still need donations of essential supplies like canned goods, bottled water, clothing, baby and pet supplies, hygiene products, first aid materials, blankets and other items.

The White House and FEMA were contacted for comments, but neither replied in time for publication.