Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Fox News Flash

Fitness mogul Jake Steinfeld seriously considers run for California governor after losing home to wildfires

'Body By Jake' guru tells Brian Kilmeade state policies 'insane' under Gavin Newsom's leadership

Madison Colombo By Madison Colombo Fox News
Published
close
Jake Steinfeld considering California gubernatorial run after losing home in Palisades fire Video

Jake Steinfeld considering California gubernatorial run after losing home in Palisades fire

Body by Jake creator joins 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' calls for change as Los Angeles-area communities continue to recover from the devastating fires.

Actor, fitness personality, and entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld is weighing a potential run for governor of California. The "Body By Jake" founder shared the news during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"There's a good chance that I'm going to run for governor of California," Steinfeld said. 

"I'm meeting with a lot of different people, and there's a good, strong interest."

LA MAYOR KAREN BASS ACCUSED OF DELETING TEXTS IN WAKE OF WILDFIRE DISASTER

Steinfeld said the idea came after witnessing the destruction caused by recent wildfires in his Pacific Palisades community. He lost his home and belongings in the blaze and has since struggled with rebuilding efforts, citing California’s permitting process as a major obstacle.

"In order to get a permit to do something, it takes you weeks and months and sometimes a year to rebuild, to do something, to put a roof on something," Steinfeld said. 

"It’s insane."

He criticized state and local leaders for their handling of the crisis.

"You hear the mayor and the governor, all they’re chirping about is we're at lightspeed, things are at lightspeed," he said. 

"I say, come on out. Come on out and take a walk with me, right. And I'll show you."

The fires have fueled renewed efforts to recall both Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, with critics accusing them of failing to respond effectively. Newsom, who will not be up for re-election in 2026, has pushed back against the recall, calling it a political stunt.

NEWSOM CALLS TRUMP'S CLAIMS 'PURE FICTION' AFTER HE POINTED FINGER OVER CALIFORNIA FIRE TRAGEDY

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass

California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass tour the downtown business district of Pacific Palisades as the Palisades Fire continues to burn on January 8, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.  (Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

"This time they’ve sunk to a new low — exploiting the victims of the LA fires for political gain," the governor said in an official response.

Steinfeld, best known for his fitness empire, has also appeared in films like "Coming to America" (1988) and voiced a character in Disney’s "Ratatouille" (2007). Originally from Brooklyn, he moved to California at 18 to chase his dreams.

"California is that place where dreams come true," he said. 

"Unfortunately, today, that dream has gone up in smoke—both literally and figuratively."

If he runs, Steinfeld said he would do so as a Republican, arguing that California has lost its way.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s got to stop," he said. 

"Because that dream of California and what California was and what it is today, it's just not there."

Pacific Palisades resident pleads with Trump: 'Let's figure out ways to make change' Video

Madison is a production assistant for Fox News Digital on the Flash team.