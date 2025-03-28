Fitness mogul Jake Steinfeld seriously considers run for California governor after losing home to wildfires

Actor, fitness personality, and entrepreneur Jake Steinfeld is weighing a potential run for governor of California. The "Body By Jake" founder shared the news during an interview on "The Brian Kilmeade Show."

"There's a good chance that I'm going to run for governor of California," Steinfeld said.

"I'm meeting with a lot of different people, and there's a good, strong interest."

Steinfeld said the idea came after witnessing the destruction caused by recent wildfires in his Pacific Palisades community. He lost his home and belongings in the blaze and has since struggled with rebuilding efforts, citing California’s permitting process as a major obstacle.

"In order to get a permit to do something, it takes you weeks and months and sometimes a year to rebuild, to do something, to put a roof on something," Steinfeld said.

"It’s insane."

He criticized state and local leaders for their handling of the crisis.

"You hear the mayor and the governor, all they’re chirping about is we're at lightspeed, things are at lightspeed," he said.

"I say, come on out. Come on out and take a walk with me, right. And I'll show you."

The fires have fueled renewed efforts to recall both Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, with critics accusing them of failing to respond effectively. Newsom, who will not be up for re-election in 2026, has pushed back against the recall, calling it a political stunt.

"This time they’ve sunk to a new low — exploiting the victims of the LA fires for political gain," the governor said in an official response.

Steinfeld, best known for his fitness empire, has also appeared in films like "Coming to America" (1988) and voiced a character in Disney’s "Ratatouille" (2007). Originally from Brooklyn, he moved to California at 18 to chase his dreams.

"California is that place where dreams come true," he said.

"Unfortunately, today, that dream has gone up in smoke—both literally and figuratively."

If he runs, Steinfeld said he would do so as a Republican, arguing that California has lost its way.

"It’s got to stop," he said.

"Because that dream of California and what California was and what it is today, it's just not there."