Fox News Poll: Americans split over media coverage of first lady's fashion choices

The first lady's fashion choices are front and center once again, as the President Donald Trump and Melania Trump kicked off their first official visit to India on Monday.

"Upping the fashion stakes! Melania looks chic in a custom white jumpsuit ... " blared a Daily Mail headline.

"Melania Trump's Most Stylish Moments Since Taking on the FLOTUS Title," read a new US Weekly article, which focused on the India trip and other recent appearances.

In Fox Nation's "FLOTUS Fashion," FOX News contributor and FOX Nation host Rachel Campos-Duffy looked back over the decades at the most iconic looks of America's first ladies and their headline-grabbing international moments.

"On a recent trip to the U.K., Melania's fashion sense was again on full display," narrated Campos-Duffy in the Fox Nation show, "She boarded the plane in Gucci. She landed in London in Burberry and visited the queen at Buckingham Palace in Dolce [and Gabbana]."

At times, the first lady's wardrobe has attracted outsized media attention. In one of the most notable instances, Trump wore a jacket with the phrase, "I really don't care. Do you?" written across the back.

"I don't think when Melania wore the Zara jacket, it was intentional," said fashion psychologist Dawnn Karen in the Fox Nation show. "They really vilified her because of that Zara jacket, which we probably have in our closet, you know, because she's the first lady, it's a fashion blunder."

In a new Fox News poll, 37 percent of registered voters said that they thought the media's coverage of the "looks and styles" of Trump has been "fair." Thirty-five percent said the coverage has been "too negative," and 9 percent said that they believe that media attention on the first lady's fashion is "too positive."

"What's changed is the media landscape," observed Sonya Abrego, a fashion historian. "The speed of communication and ... the fact that everybody can throw their opinion into the ring now."

"Whoever the next first lady is ... there will be a lot more choices for them," argued fashion historian John Tiffany. "So she's brought choice to the table. That's, I think, part of her enduring legacy."

