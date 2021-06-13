Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

First gen NY House candidate curbs socialist ‘talking points’ that ‘fail every time’

Congressional candidate George Santos aims to flip NY House seat red

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
NY House candidate curbs socialist ‘talking points’ that ‘fail every time’Video

NY House candidate curbs socialist ‘talking points’ that ‘fail every time’

New York Congressional candidate George Santos argues Democrats’ ‘socialist’ talking points have been proven to ‘fail every time’ throughout history

New York Republican Congressional candidate George Santos, whose grandparents escaped socialist Brazil, slammed Democrats' socialist "talking points" on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday. Santos argued socialist policies have been proven to "fail every time" throughout history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

GEORGE SANTOS: [Socialism's] tried and tried over and over again, and fails every time.

My grandparents escaped socialism, they've escaped communism and the Holocaust. So it drives me nuts when I see these talking points that are really reminiscent of something that occurred during one of the least flattering times in the history of our world. And nobody curbs them. You get these folks in D.C. that are just out of control. 

So I think going to Congress, bringing common sense back to Congress --- I think it would be a phenomenal opportunity for New Yorkers and for myself to be able to emulate that on the national stage.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW

First generation New Yorker hopes to flip House seat redVideo
This article was written by Fox News staff.