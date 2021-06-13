First gen NY House candidate curbs socialist ‘talking points’ that ‘fail every time’

New York Republican Congressional candidate George Santos, whose grandparents escaped socialist Brazil, slammed Democrats' socialist "talking points" on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday. Santos argued socialist policies have been proven to "fail every time" throughout history.



GEORGE SANTOS: [Socialism's] tried and tried over and over again, and fails every time.



…

My grandparents escaped socialism, they've escaped communism and the Holocaust. So it drives me nuts when I see these talking points that are really reminiscent of something that occurred during one of the least flattering times in the history of our world. And nobody curbs them. You get these folks in D.C. that are just out of control.



…

So I think going to Congress, bringing common sense back to Congress --- I think it would be a phenomenal opportunity for New Yorkers and for myself to be able to emulate that on the national stage.

