Firefighter-owned coffee company pledging $25K to first responders before 9/11

California-based Muertos Coffee Co. is carrying on the American tradition of remembering the fallen on Sept. 11 by pledging to donate $25,000 to the FDNY in memorial.

Company founder and CEO Eli Held joined "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday to illustrate how the California-based coffee vendor unconditionally supports the country’s first responders.

"It’s really about giving back," he said. "We use coffee as our platform to really make a difference and support firefighter and first responder foundations and associations across the nation."

8-YEAR-OLD HOLDS LEMONADE STAND TO RAISE MONEY FOR A REAL-LIFE FIRE TRUCK FOR HIS COMMUNITY

On Sept. 13, Muertos Coffee Co. plans to gift their $25,000 donation to the FDNY Foundation at the Rockefeller Center FDNY Fire Zone. Held said giving back is all about supporting those in service and backing the "brotherhood."

"When it comes down to it, we’re the last stand for the U.S.," he said. "When there’s emergencies, whether it’s hurricanes or wildfires our whatever it might be, it’s really about that first responder community coming together."

"That brotherhood means a lot because we have to have each other’s back. So whether it’s our brothers and sisters on calls or supporting our community, that’s what we set out to do."

Held explained that the foundation of the company was influenced by the Latin holiday Dia de los Muertos, which celebrates those who've passed on.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For us as firefighters, we deal with line of duty deaths and different job-related illnesses such as cancer and PSTD," he said. "It really has a synergy for our branding and what it means to be part of the fire service and first responder community."

According to the Muertos Coffee Co. website, 5% of most purchases go directly toward supporting the "Fire Family" with a current mission to raise $75,000 for the Roast for Relief Fund.