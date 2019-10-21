Florida firefighter turns old fire hoses into American flags: 'That's what unites us'

A Florida firefighter who has put a patriotic spin on discarded fire hoses by using them to create U.S. flags told “Fox & Friends” Monday that he embarks on such projects because he “loves his country.”

“There’s a lot of division," said Daryl Paul, who works for the Panama City Beach fire department. "You’ve got the left and you’ve got the right. But that’s [the American flag] the one thing that kind of puts us together. That’s what unites us."

Paul said he collects "out-of-service" fire hoses and that they’re also given to him by other departments. He recycles the old fire hoses by turning them into American flags and selling them.

“I used to make them a lot bigger. So each stripe was each piece of hose but now I kind of paint it to make them smaller and people like a smaller size,” Paul said.

Paul said that a fire hose typically lasts for several years and that it only takes a couple of hours to make the flag, which comes in a wooden frame.

“It’s OK that you have a difference of opinion from me or from you, but when it comes to the flag, that’s what brings us together,” Paul said.

Paul, who served as a first responder in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, started his craft in 2015, making one as a decoration for his firehouse. Then it became popular, being displayed all over the country.

He’s made more than 100 flags so far--one is displayed at a local restaurant.