Fewer Harvard faculty members identifying as liberal, although staff still strongly left-leaning: Survey

A new survey from The Harvard Crimson found that the majority of Harvard University faculty in the arts and sciences department identify as liberal, although less so than in recent years.

"Roughly 63 percent of Harvard faculty who responded to The Crimson’s annual survey of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences [FAS] identify as liberal — continuing a steady decline in the percentage of survey respondents who say their political beliefs lean to the left," The Harvard Crimson reported Wednesday.

The Crimson, a campus student newspaper, found that in 2025, about 29% of respondents said they were "very liberal" and 34% said they were "somewhat liberal."

The number of "very liberal" faculty has grown since 2024, when 22% identified as "very liberal" and 48% as "somewhat liberal." But the 63% figure was lower than the 70% who identified as liberal in 2024 and continued a recent trend. In 2023, more than 75 percent identified as liberal, and in 2022, more than 82 percent did.

In 2024, no faculty in the arts and sciences reported being "very conservative," but in 2025, 1% of faculty in the arts and sciences said they were "very conservative."

The survey, which was open from April 23 to May 12, was sent to over "1,400 faculty members, including both tenure-track and non-tenure-track faculty, with names collected from the FAS’ public masthead. Faculty were asked about demographic information, politics, and campus issues," receiving 406 responses.

The.piece quoted a Harvard Crimson op-ed from government professor Harvey C. Mansfield, who said that the Ivy League should have more diversity of thought.

"Harvard needs conservative faculty to improve the quality of what is commonly heard and thought, to expand the range of its moral and political opinion, and to help restore demanding academic standards of grading," Mansfield wrote in March. "All in all, to achieve nonpartisanship, Harvard first must achieve bipartisanship."

The Harvard Crimson also asked professors if the school should try to hire more conservatives.

Only 8% said that they "strongly agree" that "Harvard should make a concerted effort to hire more conservative faculty," 15% said they "somewhat agree," 20% said they "neither agree nor disagree," 23% said they "somewhat disagree," and 34% said they "strongly disagree."

Fox News Digital reached out to Harvard for comment but did not immediately receive a response.