Female high school student scorches school district for allowing biological male student to use girls bathroom

Californnia high school senior Megan Simpkins slammed her school in a passionate speech for allowing a biologically male student to use the women’s locker room, alluding to a physical altercation.

Martin Luther King High School in Riverside, California made headlines after a viral video showed a transgender student assaulting a female student on campus. Parents reportedly told Fox 11 the transgender student has a history of "erratic and uncomfortable behavior" and had access to the girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms. Riverside Police also claimed this is not the first time this transgender student has been involved in an altercation. Many voiced their outrage that such a sequence of events was allowed to happen in the first place at a recent school board meeting.

The 18-year-old high school student spoke at Riverside Unified School District's (RUSD) board meeting, where she warned about the issue of "biological men claiming they are women and in turn truly believing that they are entitled to use women's spaces."

"There was an incident within our district that occurred recently regarding a transgender woman, who really is a biological man, having an altercation with a young woman at MLK High School," she said. "It was infuriating when I had seen the video on social media, but what was detrimental to this is the fact that this man is and has been using the women's restroom and locker room."

Simpkins also took aim at the ideology behind the trans movement.

"Firstly the question we must address is why are we affirming the mental confusion of this boy and putting the safety of women in jeopardy by allowing mentally confused men to use women's spaces?" she asked.

Simpkins marveled at how women and "true girls" like herself "who are female down to our DNA" are not consulted about these changes to their private spaces.

"Why don't we ever get a say in whether or not we are comfortable with this?" she asked. "The truth is we aren't, the majority of us aren't, and yet nothing has been done to protect the safety of these women. I will conclude with this it all starts with you. You are in charge of the safety of us women."

"Please do something about it, thank you," she added.

The RUSD released a public statement in late April, noting that, "A video depicting an altercation involving students at Martin Luther King High School has been widely circulated on social media this week," and declaring, "This matter has had the full attention of Riverside Unified School District administration and is being addressed expeditiously."

The unnamed transgender student was reportedly expelled from the school.

"Since the incident occurred, District staff has been working to ensure the safety and rights of all students are considered and promptly responded to," the statement stated. "We are able to verify that the student involved will no longer be attending King High School."