Federal government 'embracing' exclusionary policies for its agenda of inclusion: Rep Matt Gaetz

He reacts to an equity panel at the Department of Labor

Government embracing policies of exclusion: Rep Gaetz

Government embracing policies of exclusion: Rep Gaetz

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., exposes the Department of Labor's agenda and outlines a plan for how to resist federal agencies' agendas on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said the government is pushing exclusionary policies "in the name of inclusion" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

MATT GAETZ: What's bizarre is that in the name of inclusion, our government is embracing the policies of exclusion, and it's really state-sponsored racism for your money to be used by the Department of Labor to try to say that all of society's fault flaws are the fault of White men. 

US RAISES PRIDE FLAG AT EMBASSY TO THE HOLY SEE

So I believe we have to expose these things when they happen. I believe when we retake the House, we have to actually use the power of the purse to stop this. And then when we retake the White House, we have to reorient these agencies where they actually work for people's freedom. If the Department of Labor is going to be focused on pronouns instead of the freedom of people to actually work in our country, why even have a Department of Labor?

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Ingraham Angle Exclusive: Rep Matt Gaetz exposes equity panel at labor department Video
