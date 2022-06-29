Federal government 'embracing' exclusionary policies for its agenda of inclusion: Rep Matt Gaetz

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said the government is pushing exclusionary policies "in the name of inclusion" Tuesday on "The Ingraham Angle."

MATT GAETZ: What's bizarre is that in the name of inclusion, our government is embracing the policies of exclusion, and it's really state-sponsored racism for your money to be used by the Department of Labor to try to say that all of society's fault flaws are the fault of White men.

US RAISES PRIDE FLAG AT EMBASSY TO THE HOLY SEE

So I believe we have to expose these things when they happen. I believe when we retake the House, we have to actually use the power of the purse to stop this. And then when we retake the White House, we have to reorient these agencies where they actually work for people's freedom. If the Department of Labor is going to be focused on pronouns instead of the freedom of people to actually work in our country, why even have a Department of Labor?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: