NYC firefighters union warns lives will be lost due to vaccine mandate

FDNY Firefighter Association President Andrew Ansbro sat down on "Fox & Friends First" Friday, and discussed the impact of New York City’s mandate on city employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1 or face unpaid leave. Host Todd Piro asked Ansbro whether staffing shortages could lead to longer emergency response times and people dying as a result.

ANDREW ANSBRO: It's going to be extremely difficult to staff every company. I just feel it's not physically possible.

I looked over the statistics from last year, and based on last year's numbers every day in New York City, there are 65 serious fires on average. There are 1,400 life-threatening medical emergencies every day on average, and there are 80 heart attacks every single day in New York City on average. So if you increase response times to any of these responses, there are people that are heart attack victims that just are going to be out of the window of survivability if a normal response that would have been six to eight minutes goes and becomes 15 to 20 minutes. You just can't survive. If it's a serious heart attack, you're not surviving that.

