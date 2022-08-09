Lack of transparency on FBI's raid of Trump's home will throw US 'into incredible political turmoil': Holmes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Ruthless" podcast co-host Josh Holmes warned of "incredible political turmoil" across the United States as a result of insufficient transparency on the FBI's raid of former President Trump's home Tuesday on the "Special Report" All-Star panel.

TRUMP FBI RAID: AGENTS SEIZE MAR-A-LAGO DOCUMENTS IN UNPRECEDENTED MOVE

HOLMES: When you're taking the unprecedented step of raiding a former president's home, a "Joe Friday, just the facts, ma'am" routine ain't going to cut it. You're going to need a lot more transparency than that, or you're going to throw the entire country into incredible political turmoil, which is what we've seen here. In terms of the political gift to Donald Trump — I'm sure that wasn't their intent, but it's absolutely what has happened. He is once again relevant in the center stage talking about — and with some justification — that he's sort of the deep state's worst nightmare, which is, of course, hugely resonant with the Republican voters.

…

I think there's an awful lot of Republicans and probably some Democrats who are just stunned by how this all took place and would like to do some fact finding. Absolutely no clue from the Department of Justice about what it is that they're ultimately after here. That's absolutely relevant to ultimately where you weigh in. If this is what it could potentially be — a fishing expedition in the former president's home by a potential future political opponent — it's as bad as it gets for DOJ.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL DISCUSSION BELOW: