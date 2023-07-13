FBI director treated public like 'chumps' with 'maddening' House testimony, Jonathan Turley says

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley called on Republicans in Congress to get more aggressive on investigating the FBI Thursday after Director Christopher Wray's "maddening" testimony to the House Judiciary Committee. Turley told "Fox & Friends" it's time for lawmakers to "ramp it up" in response to the director's "obviously false" answers on censorship during Wednesday's hearing.

JONATHAN TURLEY: It was a false appearance of contrition and substance from the director. You know, he only apologized for things that are violations that have already been found by courts and Congress, by the way, against the best efforts of the FBI. And so for things that are already established, he went ahead and said, well, we'll never do that again. But in terms of the violations that we've already laid out, in terms of censorship, FISA violations with the secret court, those are already laid out in the public record. He just refused to comment. Sometimes he said that he didn't have any recollection and it was a maddening experience… Congress has to make a decision here. You know, they just went through an entire hearing where they were given nothing. He was far more detailed when Eric Swalwell asked him about the FBI family day. With that he just held forth at length. But when he's asked about censorship, he gives answers that seem rather obviously false. You know, he said that the FBI focused on foreign disinformation. That's just not true. I mean, we have the emails. I mean, at some point you're treating the public like chumps.

They've got to start using subpoena power. They've got to start to insist on production. The Republicans are playing a harder game now, but they're going to have to ramp it up. They're going to have to be more nimble in these hearings and more aggressive in pursuing this material.

Wray said during the contentious House committee hearing on FBI oversight that it is "somewhat insane" for anyone to suggest that he harbors a bias against conservatives.

"Well, first off, I would disagree with your characterization of the FBI and certainly your description of my own approach," Wray said in response to a grilling from Wyoming Republican Rep. Harriet Hageman over accusations that the FBI has become "weaponized" against conservatives.

"The idea that I'm biased against conservatives seems somewhat insane to me, given my own personal background," Wray, a registered Republican, added.

