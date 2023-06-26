Fauci lands new 'distinguished' gig to oversee infectious disease research at Georgetown Medical School

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director who once had the highest salary as an employee of the federal government, accepted a position as a distinguished university professor at Georgetown University's School of Medicine, according to a Monday announcement.

In particular, Fauci will work at Georgetown University's Department of Medicine in the Division of Infectious Diseases, which "conducts research and trains future physicians in infectious diseases." Fauci will also work in the university’s McCourt School of Public Policy.

"We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, a dedicated public servant, humanitarian and visionary global health leader, to Georgetown," John J. DeGioia, the president of the university, said.

"Dr. Fauci has embodied the Jesuit value of being in service to others throughout his career, and we are grateful to have his expertise, strong leadership and commitment to guiding the next generation of leaders to meet the pressing issues of our time."

"I am delighted to join the Georgetown family, an institution steeped in clinical and academic excellence with an emphasis on… public service," Fauci said. "This is a natural extension of my scientific, clinical and public health career."

Fauci has been a divisive figure; throughout the COVID-19 pandemic he was adored by some for his leadership during a time of crisis, while being reviled by others for downplaying questions on COVID-19 origins.

"I'm very disappointed in how he's responded to this," former Centers for Disease Control & Prevention Director Robert Redfield told Fox News on June 15. "Largely, I think it's grounded in his advocacy for gain-of-function research."

The National Institutes of Health funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, capital of Hubei Province in China, and believed to be ground zero for COVID-19.

"Viral GoF on infectious diseases places great risk to global health as it directly aims to alter viruses deadly to people," Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said.

"There is significant evidence that COVID-19 originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which received gain-of-research grants and funding. Similar research programs should not receive any funding until we can confirm where COVID-19 came from, and what can be done to prevent another global crisis," Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., said.

Fauci served 54 years in public service, which has spanned major public health crises – HIV/AIDS, SARS, MERS, avian influenza, swine flu, Zika, Ebola and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maria Cancian, dean of the McCourt School of Public Policy, said, "We are honored to have such a distinguished practitioner, one who faced and navigated some of the world’s most pressing issues, to guide our students in becoming transformative global leaders."