Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg talk father-son dynamic on set in 'Father Stu'

Actors Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg joined "The Ingraham Angle" for part two of an exclusive sit-down on the release of their film "Father Stu."

In the film, Gibson plays Bill Long, the father of Wahlberg's Stuart Long, and told Fox News' Raymond Arroyo how it was great to again be in a familiar role with the "Lone Survivor" actor.

Gibson previously played Wahlberg's father in "Daddy's Home 2," a Christmas-themed film, Arroyo noted.

Wahlberg agreed, adding that he enjoyed working with Gibson again in the same dynamic.

"[W]ho better for the part, I think, you know, to really kind of understand the subject matter — what we were trying to accomplish tonally — all of that stuff," he said.

"But the first time around [in Daddy's Home 2] we just had so much fun. And then we were talking about making something else that he was going to direct that [Rosalind Ross] had already written, 'Destroyer' — so we were kind of talking about that, and I was still kind of trying to push this uphill."

"And then I came back to them and then here we are."

Gibson said: "[Bill Long] is a very deep guy. But you know, a guy from Montana, not overly demonstrative — but a very ‘still waters run deep’ kind of thing, and [filmmaker Rosalind Ross] wrote an excellent character," Gibson said.

He added that he once met the real Bill Long over the phone and that he approached the role in "Father Stu" with trepidation.

Bill Long was "thrilled" that Gibson was chosen to portray him in the film, Wahlberg said.

Arroyo noted he found the two actors' on-screen chemistry to be excellent, to which filmmaker Rosalind Ross agreed.

"Both of them are such dedicated, prepared — but mostly instinctive actors, and they're so nuanced, and I think it's no secret that both of them bring a level of personal experience to their respective roles that inevitably helps," she told Arroyo.