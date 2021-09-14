Father pleads with Americans to help find missing daughter: 'Please, please keep an eye out'

Joe Petito, father of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito, asked the public for help in locating his daughter and bringing her home. On "America Reports," Petito pleaded with Americans all over the country to remember the images of his daughter and look for her whenever possible.

Gabby Petito was reported missing after a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend in late August. The two lived in a converted camper van, and her father says she could be anywhere. Gabby was last known to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

FLORIDA POLICE CALL MISSING WOMAN'S CASE ‘ODD;’ VAN FOUND AT FIANCE'S FAMILY'S HOME AFTER COUPLE'S ROAD TRIP

"Just keep focusing on her and what she looked like," Petito said. "If you're going to be traveling anywhere – because she could be anywhere. As far as I know right now, she could be anywhere."

"I need everyone to be on the lookout for Gabby. This was way we can get her home and give her the care that she needs, because obviously she needs help, and we got to help."

Police have seized the couple’s van after Gabby’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, returned to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida. Authorities reportedly attempted to contact Laundrie, but his parents’ directed them to his attorney.

Joe Petito has also not been in touch with Laundrie.

"I’ve been instructed not to, and the family has been instructed not to."

Petito quickly returned focus to his daughter.

FATHER OF MISSING 22-YEAR-OLD FLORIDA WOMAN PLEADS FOR PUBLIC'S HELP ON ‘FOX & FRIENDS FIRST’

"I have no comment on Brian," he said. "I’m only here to talk about Gabby."

While remaining hopeful that his daughter is only lost or hurt, Petito again pleaded with viewers to commit her image to memory and stay on the lookout.

"She needs us, and she needs everyone that's watching this. So, everyone – I'm talking to you. Just please be on the lookout, and I'm begging you. Please, please keep an eye out."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Gabby Petito is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 110 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. She has a tattoo on her finger and one on her right arm that says, "Let it be."

Officials encourage anyone who may have seen Gabby or has information about her disappearance to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS or the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Fox News' Bailee Hill contributed to this report.