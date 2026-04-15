Far-left streamer Hasan Piker warns 'American empire' will inevitably fall, likely in violent fashion

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Far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker declared the American Empire is "fading fast" and will "inevitably fall" when addressing Yale University’s Political Union on Tuesday.

Empires "rarely die quietly," Piker told Yale students, adding, "They go out over the course of sometimes centuries, but in America's case, probably a lot shorter, with increasing amounts of violence."

Piker came out in support of a resolution "End the American Empire" during the speech at Yale that irked conservatives before it began.

"It’s an interesting resolution, end the U.S. empire. It’s interesting because, how do you end something that’s already in the process of dying?" Piker told students, drawing cheers.

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"We must manage the retreat of a superpower from the world stage. This is a challenge for our time," he said. "Because if we do not do this, then the American Empire will come to an end in a much more violent way, a curse on future generations that we must avoid at all costs."

He also suggested the United States "turned against" the Soviet Union following World War II because of "anti-communist fervor." At another point, he quoted Chinese dictator Mao Zedong's past words about "reactionaries" being "paper tigers" who weren't as scary as they appeared.

"It will be proved that the U.S. reactionaries, like all reactionaries in history, do not have much strength," he said.

The far-left influencer said America eventually "became the monsters that we had supposedly vanquished" and had "imperial bloodlust."

Piker asked, "What was the point of defeating the Nazis if we went on to dominate so much of the globe as violently as we have? Was the point of all of it so that we could have the rest of the world to ourselves?"

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"I don’t know how else to put it, the American Empire is fading fast, regardless of what we resolve here today," Piker said. "The American Empire is going to inevitably fall."

Piker, who is fiercely anti-Israel and has said he prefers Hamas, also said Israel was going through a "fascist death spiral" that was "not dissimilar to what the Nazis went through."

Many Yale students stomped their feet with approval throughout the speech. The Yale Daily News interviewed students who called Piker’s remarks "electric" and praised the university for allowing "a modern media presence" to speak.

"He reaches to our demographic exactly, people that are our age," student Cemre Keles told the Yale Daily News of Piker, who has millions of followers online.

Piker has become an influential figure within the Democratic Party, with some politicians embracing and even campaigning with him ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Others, however, have called out Piker for what they described as antisemitic and anti-American comments.

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StopAntisemitism founder Liora Rez called Yale’s decision to host Piker "indefensible"

"This is not a free speech issue, it’s a moral failure. Piker has a record of inflammatory rhetoric," she told Fox News Digital.

"Elevating a dangerous figure associated with such rhetoric is not academic inquiry, it is the normalization of extremism," Rez continued. "This is part of a broader, deeply troubling trend within the Ivy League, where elite institutions are increasingly willing to platform voices that traffic in outrage and hostility while ignoring the real-world consequences."

Rez added, "Jewish students, already facing a surge in antisemitism on campus, are left to absorb the message that this environment is acceptable," and universities are not obligated to give a platform to every voice."

Yale did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Prior to the Yale event, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., called for federal funding to be revoked from Yale for hosting the controversial streamer, who had suggested Scott should be killed for his stance on health care.

"This is WILD," Scott said on X. "I spoke at the Yale Political Union last year on why we need to buy made in America products. Now, they are hosting a guy who said I should be killed."

Among Piker’s past comments are claims that America "deserved" 9/11 and defending Hamas as being "a thousand times better than the fascist settler colonial apartheid state" of Israel. Earlier this week, Piker claimed that the Republican Party was the world's "biggest terrorist" organization.

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Fox News Digital’s Lindsay Kornick and Alex Miller contributed to this report.