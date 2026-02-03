Trump unveils new rendering of sprawling White House ballroom project

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump on Tuesday shared a new rendering of the planned White House ballroom, touting the project as a historic addition he said would "serve our Country well" for "Centuries into the future."

"This is the first rendering shown to the Public," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump said the rendering, shown from the perspective of the Treasury Building, depicts a plan to replace the existing East Wing with a new East Wing anchored by the White House's first formal ballroom.

He added that the structure would match the White House in height and scale.

The 90,000-square-foot space, designed to seat roughly 650 guests, is already under construction and is expected to cost more than $200 million, with funding coming from Trump and private donors, the administration previously said.

"If you notice, the North Wall is a replica of the North Facade of the White House, shown at the right hand side of the picture," Trump added in his post about the new rendering.

On July 31, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt announced the planned construction of the sprawling ballroom .

"The White House is currently unable to host major functions honoring world leaders in other countries without having to install a large and unsightly tent approximately 100 yards away from the main building's entrance," Leavitt said during a press briefing, adding the new ballroom will be "a much-needed and exquisite addition."

Since returning to office, Trump, a former real estate developer, has embarked on a series of projects aimed at altering the look and feel of the White House and other iconic Washington landmarks. Over the weekend, the president announced in a Truth Social post that the Trump Kennedy Center will close later this year for a two-year renovation.

In October, Trump unveiled a new monument planned to commemorate the nation’s 250th anniversary next year. The monument, a near twin of Paris’s iconic Arc de Triomphe, is meant to welcome visitors crossing the Memorial Bridge from Arlington National Cemetery into the heart of the nation’s capital.

Trump has also added golden accents to the Oval Office, added a "walk of fame" to the colonnade outside the Oval Office, renovated the Lincoln bathroom, paved part of the Rose Garden and installed two large American flags on the White House grounds.