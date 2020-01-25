Expand / Collapse search
Daughter of US hostage in Lebanon call on Trump to act: 'We need him back ASAP'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
The daughter of an American citizen held hostage in Lebanon called on President Trump and his administration to take action.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends: Weekend" with host Pete Hegseth and the daughter of Amer Fakhoury, Guilia Fakhoury, urged the president to do anything in his power to bring her father home.

"My dad was kidnapped," said Guila Fakhoury. "He went to retrieve his passport after [they told him] 'we just need it for a background check' and we never saw him again."

She said her father is battling Stage 4 cancer while jailed in Beirut.

"On top of that, he acquired Epstein-Barr virus which led to his Stage 4 cancer," she continued. "And he is still held hostage by a country we are giving millions [in] aid [to] every year."

"So, this is outrageous," she stated.

Amer Fakhoury served as a commander in the South Lebanon Army, a mostly Christian force allied with and supported by Israel, and was jailed on vacation with his family last December after a Hezbollah-backed newspaper accused him of war crimes. He had not returned two Lebanon for two decades.

"We call on our president because we trust that our president will never sit back and watch an innocent American citizen being tortured, held hostage and dying," the family's attorney Celine Atallah. "This is not a legal case."

"My message to President Trump...He advocates for all Americans out there. He fights for Americans and right now there is a sick American, U.S. citizen, who is held hostage and we need him back ASAP," Guila Fakhoury concluded.

