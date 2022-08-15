Fall of Roe v. Wade 'directly serves White supremacist extremist goals,' MSNBC columnist claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

MSNBC opinion columnist Cynthia Miller-Idriss argued on Sunday that the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June fueled White supremacists’ plans to eliminate minority groups and force more White births.

Although abortion affects Black and Hispanic communities at a disproportionate rate, Miller-Idriss insisted that limiting abortion by overturning the 1973 Supreme Court decision "directly serves" White supremacist goals.

"Abortion is seen by white extremists as part of the so-called White genocide plot, and in that sense, reproductive rights are a part of their ‘White extinction anxiety.’ The loss of Roe v. Wade, in this scenario, directly serves White supremacist extremist goals — as long as it is white babies who cannot be aborted," Miller-Idriss wrote.

She also implied that the Supreme Court justices who ruled in favor of overturning Roe are directly in favor of dehumanizing women in a similar way.

"This is where the state of reproductive rights in the U.S. post-Roe becomes especially chilling. Justice Samuel Alito’s opinion reversing Roe v. Wade referred to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention describing an insufficient ‘domestic supply of infants’ to meet the demand for infant adoption in the U.S. He also cited Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s December reflection during oral arguments that forced pregnancy is not a ‘meaningful hardship’ because unwanted babies can be surrendered through ‘safe haven’ laws. These kinds of justifications for dismantling reproductive rights reduce women to vessels charged with producing babies for the good of the collective," Miller-Idriss wrote.

She continued, "It’s not a stretch to see how this frame benefits White supremacist extremists, their obsession with demographic change and their desire to increase White birth rates. It also explains why some White supremacists call to allow free and unrestricted access to abortion for nonwhite women, while banning it for White women. These arguments have been around for nearly two centuries."

Miller-Idriss has frequently accused right-wing extremists of weaponizing innocuous things for the purposes of supporting fascism. In March, she argued that online Nazis are using fitness groups to encourage extremist beliefs.

In May, she wrote that motherhood, much like ending abortion rights, is also being used by right-wing extremists to push politics.

"Motherhood plays an especially key role in the kinds of rhetorical strategies far-right extremists use, including the kinds of ‘utopian propaganda’ that calls on followers to reject modernity and embrace ‘traditional values’ and roles," Miller-Idriss wrote at the time. "But women aren’t called upon to be entirely passive as mothers, or to be relegated completely to domestic tasks. Rather, motherhood is used to justify women’s engagement in activism and to ‘depoliticize’ their actions by positioning them as acting on behalf of their children and families."

Her claim that White supremacist groups have grown obsessed with birth rates and abortion continued three months later.

She closed her August piece claiming, "But in a post-Roe world, a plot to force women to become pregnant, however fringe it might be, takes on a whole new meaning. Amid near-constant revelations of White supremacist extremist and other far right plots in this country over the past few years (and worse, successfully executed attacks and mass shootings), we have seen far too little U.S. government energy dedicated to combatting the threat of White supremacist extremism."

MSNBC has frequently brought up race as a factor in the Supreme Court's Dobbs decision. In June, a panel on MSNBC’s "Ayman" claimed that Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, agreed to confirm Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh based mostly on their White privilege.