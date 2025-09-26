Faith-based studio behind hit series 'The Chosen' and film 'Reagan' earns 6 major Dove Award nominations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Kappa Studios, a post-production facility based in Burbank, CA, which focuses exclusively on faith and family entertainment, is celebrating six nominations for the Gospel Music Association (GMA) Dove Awards ahead of the honors on Oct. 7.

Nominated films include "Reagan," starring Golden Globe nominee Dennis Quaid ; "For the One," a documentary featuring Brandon Lake and Phil Wickham; and "The Best Christmas Pageant Ever," starring "Gilmore Girls" actress Lauren Graham.

Nominated television shows include "God. Family. Football.," available for free on Fox Nation ; the drama series "House of David"; and the popular television show "The Chosen," which has garnered over 600 million viewers globally.

"We are prayerfully asking God to bring us the people we can work for," Paul Long, president and founder of Kappa Studios, told Fox News Digital.

"I see this as just a grand answer for what God has done," Long said. "He has done something pretty fancy. We’re full of gratitude."

In 2016, Kappa Studios shifted focus from a secular facility to faith-based content without compromising biblical truth, enhancing its reputation in the industry.

"We didn’t want to do anything we felt dishonored God; the God in the Bible ," Chief Content Officer Brad Silverman told Fox News Digital. "It was kind of a surreal moment, I guess, to see. We’re looking at the list going, ‘Wait. One, two, three.’"

Silverman compared the surprise of the nominations to the gradual growth of children, where daily changes are unrecognizable.

"We were kind of blindsided by it," Silverman added.

Radiating with a sense of faithful fulfillment , Long and Silverman are inspired to continue their work telling stories rooted in historically accurate accounts from the Bible, and they credit God for their far reach.

After years in the film industry, with varying degrees of success, Long and Silverman now measure success differently. Their criteria exclude viewership numbers, even though " The Chosen " has between 600 and 702 million viewers.

Though they aren't focused on the exact count, only noting it is "north of 600 million."

The mission at Kappa Studios is to honor God by being vocal, clear, and unapologetic, according to Silverman.

"We feel like we're on the right track," Long told Fox News Digital.

"We love coming down here because there’s much to do, and these are stories that are bringing hope," Long added. "Right now, in the culture, there’s no hope. People are running around, and we often talk about love, joy, peace, and nobody gets it. No one can have it. They can’t have it. They can’t steal it. You cannot buy it. You can’t buy it. And you can't talk your way into it. God’s got to give that to you. So, can you imagine the joy of being able to point people, through stories, to God and give them hope? That's a winner. That's what we're doing."

Through their work serving God in front of an audience of stewards, spiritual seekers or even just curious viewers, Kappa Studios is drawing in the attention of directors, writers and directors of casting and photography.

"They say, ‘I’m having a hard time because I've got to make the mortgage,’ but they're conflicted because of the work they are doing at the time," Long said. "What we always tell them is, ‘I think you know what to do. We’ll just pray with you, but you'll decide. God will show you what to do.’"

With "The Chosen" as a calling card of Kappa Studios, the post-production company comfortably turns down paying customers if the work doesn’t align with the studio’s mission, though Long says there is a price to pay for it.

"I think the sky is the limit now, because the genre is really picking up steam and speed, and it's going to result, I think, in being absolutely as good as any other genre," Long said. "We’re not heroic. It’s really just obedience. It’s trying to obey God."

"The door may be closed tomorrow, but if it’s open today, then we want to use that for the glory of God," Silverman added.