Why these viral Christian teens believe Gen Z is ‘The Chosen Generation’

These 18-year-old triplets are using social media to "plant the seed" of faith, spreading a message of joy and fulfillment found in Jesus. Gage, Till and Kaden Helms — known online as 3n1trilogy — spoke with Fox News Digital about why Generation Z is turning to faith in search of purpose, peace and real happiness.

Gage believes, despite all the negative content on social media, God is using it for good through Christian influencers.

"He's choosing this generation. This generation is the chosen generation," said Gage.

The brothers say they launched their social media platform to reach other young people with the gospel, and to show that following Jesus isn’t just fulfilling, but also bold.

"Me and my brothers here have just basically started a Christian platform and just spread the gospel at a young age and trying to encourage others to find Jesus. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life," Till said.

"We just want to be bold for the gospel, share the good news of Jesus and let people know that they can be bold for Jesus, and don't be ashamed of that," Kaden said.

Just last year, the triplets didn’t even have Instagram. They convinced their mom to let them join so they could begin posting content rooted in Scripture.

"It's pretty evil and a lot of wrong is on it and a lot of bad things. But we can use it for good," Gage said of the social media platform.

They launched their account from their mom’s phone, and kept using it until they hit more than 220,000 followers. The moment things changed? One back-to-school video.

In the video, the boys encourage kids to be "the light" at school, from being bold in speaking out about faith or just by being kind, like by sitting with someone alone at the lunch table.

"We put it into perspective, so we live in Charlotte, and we were like, okay, the Panthers Stadium holds 80,000 people… [That] video got more views [than] the Panthers stadium in one night. Holy moly!" Till said.

After this, they realized, "Okay, we can really make a positive impact, or the Lord can make a positive through us on social media," Till added.

The Helms brothers believe their generation is "hungry" for true fulfillment, and they can find that through faith.

"I think our generation is more hungry for Jesus than ever. And, you know, like back in our parents' generation where they were growing up, there was no social media. And I think social media has been used for such a horrible thing. And one, it makes people have anxiety or depressed and where they compare themselves to others, you know? And so I think with Jesus… he brings true freedom and true peace and true fulfillment," said Till.

Kaden and Gage said Gen Z is beginning to turn away from things that don’t satisfy, and toward something eternal.

Gage emphasized that the world today is "empty," and young people are realizing that often things in this world bring short-term satisfaction but not real fulfillment.

Kaden said people feel the need to have fun by "sleeping around, lusting after women on Instagram, going to parties and doing drugs," but ultimately it doesn't compare to a relationship with Jesus.

"You're just chasing more and more, and it can never fulfill you, but you know Jesus' love overflows your cup, and it'll fulfill you, so that's what they're not finding," Kaden said.

Even as their platform has exploded, the brothers say they remain grounded in faith — and focused on their mission.

"Every day I wake up with the joy, like no matter how bad this day may seem, I have Jesus on my side, like Jesus got me and I had the joy of Jesus living so it's so fun…it's such a freedom," Kaden said.

Kaden, Gage and Till will attend Gardner-Webb University this fall and will also be wrestling at the school.

