Facebook warns users they may have been exposed to 'harmful' extremists

The social media platform Facebook appeared to be issuing new "extremism" warnings to its users in pop-up notifications.

On Thursday, multiple Facebook users reported receiving a new notification from the social media giant warning about being exposed to "extremist content." This new feature was documented by RedState editor Kira Davis, who shared screenshots of the warning on her Twitter account.

"Hey has anyone had this message pop up on their FB? My friend (who is not an ideologue but hosts lots of competing chatter) got this message twice. He’s very disturbed," Davis tweeted.

The message she posted stated, "Are you concerned that someone you know is becoming an extremist?" followed up with an assurance "We care about preventing extremism on Facebook. Others in your situation have received confidential support" along with the option to "Get Support."

Additional people claimed they received the message with various conservatives sharing screenshots of the same message including: John Cardillo, Virginia House Delegate Nick Freitas, and writer Alex Berenson

Cardillo wrote, "This just popped up when I checked my Facebook app. And you doubt the NSA is illegally spying on ⁦@TuckerCarlson and every other conservative?"

Freitas tweeted, "Yes…actually I have a real concern that some leftist technocrats are creating an Orwellian environment where people are being arbitrarily silenced or banned for saying something the ‘thought police’ doesn’t like."

Berenson added, "Yeah, I’m becoming an extremist. An anti-@Facebook extremist. "Confidential help is available?" Who do they think they are? Either they’re a publisher and a political platform legally liable for every bit of content they host, or they need to STAY OUT OF THE WAY. Zuck’s choice."

A second Facebook alert was reported on Twitter by users who claimed to have received a warning stating "You may have been exposed to harmful extremist content recently." That message also followed with the statement "Violent groups try to manipulate your anger and disappointment. You can take action now to protect yourself and others."

The "support" link took users to a support page that linked to Life After Hate, which was described as "a nonprofit that provides support to anyone who wants to leave hate behind and solve problems in nonviolent ways."

When Fox News reached out to Facebook, a spokesperson explained in an email the messages were a "test."

"This test is part of our larger work to assess ways to provide resources and support to people on Facebook who may have engaged with or were exposed to extremist content, or may know someone who is at risk. We are partnering with NGO's and academic experts in this space and hope to have more to share in the future."

Fox News asked Facebook what NGO's (non-governmental organizations) and experts the company was partnering with and how they determine content is "harmful" and "extremist." We have yet to receive a response to those questions.

This development follows nearly a year after the social media site aimed to crack down on "hate speech," leading to the removal of 22.5 million users. Political members on both sides have criticized the company for what they view as selective judgment when judging controversial content.