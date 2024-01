Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Los Angeles Times endorsed Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for U.S. Senate in Sunday's paper, praising the House Democrat who became a national name during the Russiagate saga as a "team player."

While Schiff's Democratic opponents in the primary, Reps. Barbara Lee , and Katie Porter, are also "smart, experienced [and] savvy" contenders, Schiff "stands out" for his work opposing former President Trump, the liberal editorial board argued.

"Schiff, however, stands out for his extraordinary leadership over the last several years in helping to protect the nation’s institutions, the rule of law and American democracy itself from former President Trump," the board stressed.

Schiff led the first impeachment investigation against Trump in 2019 and served on the House Select Jan. 6 Committee investigating the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. He became a media darling during the Trump years, racking up numerous cable news appearances as a chief proponent of Trump-Russia collusion claims, which ultimately came to naught.

Schiff was censured by the House last year for uttering "falsehoods" on the case over the years; he replied defiantly that he was "flattered" by the rebuke, and no Democrats supported the censure vote.

With the possibility that Trump could secure the GOP nomination and return to the White House if he wins re-election, the paper urged voters to consider how Schiff has been "a serious and effective foil to the former president’s abuses of his office."

"Given the increasingly authoritarian statements from Donald Trump, the possibility he could return to the White House and the Republican Party’s lockstep loyalty to him, the Senate needs Schiff, a battle-tested and thoughtful leader who has demonstrated he can rise to the moment," the board urged.

The Times also praised Schiff as a skilled communicator and "team player" who has won respect from lawmakers across the aisle.

"Schiff is a proven leader and the natural choice to represent California in the U.S. Senate," the editorial board concluded.

Schiff is running to fill the seat left open by late Sen. Dianne Feinstein, who died last year.

Fox News' Houston Keene contributed to this report.