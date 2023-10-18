Adam Schiff fact-checked on social media after claiming House Speaker counts presidential electoral votes

Rep. Adam Schiff’s, D-Calif., knowledge of civics got called question by social media platform X on Tuesday after the lawmaker warned that Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, would be the one counting the electoral votes in the next presidential election if he’s elected Speaker of the House.

In the middle of Congress voting on whether Jordan would be the new Speaker – following the ouster of Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., from the role – Schiff warned that Jordan would be in a prominent position to sway next year’s presidential election if he received the gavel.

Schiff posted to X on Tuesday, "Today, Republicans may make Jim Jordan the Speaker. Jordan would preside over the counting of electoral votes in the next election. After he was deeply involved in trying to overturn the last one."

CONSERVATIVE HOUSE GOP GROUP LINKS TOP PLAYERS IN REPUBLICANS' SPEAKER FIGHT

"Just when you think they can’t be more irresponsible, they prove you wrong," the lawmaker added.

After Schiff shared the post however, he received a Community Note from X, correcting his claim that the next Speaker of the House would be approving the final tally of electoral votes for the next presidential race.

The note declared, "The vice president, not the speaker, presides over counting of electoral college votes; and whomever is chosen as speaker in Oct. 2023 will only be speaker during the 1/6/25 electoral count if House Rs retain majority in Nov. 2024."

The X note cited the Library of Congress, media outlet The Hill, and an entry from The National Archives on the Electoral College for its answer.

The Library of Congress’ entry affirms, "Pursuant to 3 U.S.C. § 15, the votes of the Electoral College for President and Vice President, which have been submitted by the states, are counted in a joint session of Congress, presided over by the Vice President."

BIDEN'S STRING OF FRIENDLY INTERVIEWS AVOID QUESTIONS ABOUT HUNTER, CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS AS TROUBLES MOUNT

Other X users also slammed Schiff’s post.

Conservative columnist Tim Young replied to the lawmaker’s post, stating, "Schiff doesn't know how elections work."

Actor and conservative Dean Cain ripped Schiff, writing, "What a maroon."

Conservative influencer Debra Garrett replied to Schiff’s post, stating, "Community notes calling out your lies!!"

As of Wednesday morning, Schiff’s post was still up. The lawmaker’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP