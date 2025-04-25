Ex-liberal comedian urges Americans to fight their media-driven demoralization and mental health crisis

Comedian and pro-Israel activist Daniel-Ryan Spaulding thinks America needs to get in touch with itself again to help address the nation's mental health crisis.

The Canadian stand-up star told Fox News Digital that he is alarmed at what he has seen after recently moving to the United States, pointing out the demoralization, political division, and mental health crisis he believes are causing the implosion of society.

"If you have been raised your whole life to think that America is evil and that the president of your country is the most horrible person in the world, and men are evil, and the military is evil, and all the systems and the history of your country is evil, you know, you're gonna end up really weird, and you're not gonna necessarily know the difference between right and wrong," he said.

Spaulding is a gay comedian who has gone viral in recent years for his social media posts mocking leftists that call for the downfall of Israel. In one of his most liked videos on Instagram following the Oct. 7 Hamas terror attack, the comedian mocked LGBTQ protesters for thinking that Hamas would appreciate their help in condemning the Jewish state.

In addition to his concerns about Israel, the comic expressed worry about the cultural state of the West, particularly of the United States, where he believes many people have been taught to hate their own country and its ally, Israel.

"I believe that we've been so demoralized, the West has been so demoralized. Like, if we can get to the point where Jews are like on the side of Hamas, if we get to the point where gay people are on the side of Hamas, if we get to the point where young college kids are on the side of a terrorist regime, this is a big, big problem," he told Fox News Digital.

"This is a level of perversion and self-hate, that is like, my mind can't even comprehend it," he added.

He accused the mainstream media of greatly contributing to America’s moral crisis.

"And the way things are covered in the news – like the way the New York Times reports something versus the way the New York Post covers something – like, you'll see the same photo with a completely different write-up and headline, and people are just living in these little echo chambers, and no one is seeing the crap on the other side, you know?"

"They're always focused on being angry at someone else. So, it's sort of this rage culture that's been developing," Spaulding added.

The comedian also pointed out the poor physical and mental health that many Americans are in, thanks to their poor diets, appetite for prescription drugs, and the "rage culture" he said the media’s been amplifying.

"But I think that from my time in America, having never lived in America and then moving there as an adult, like there's some real problems with health, like mental health, first of all," he said. "There's like full-on schizophrenic people everywhere in New York. People are nuts. And then also people seem like they're on medication. Like a lot of people are weird. Like I think a lot of people are on pills."

"And then, also, yeah, the food," he continued, "Like you can get good food, but there's also just like a lot of crappy food as well. And the crappy food is cheaper than the healthy food. So I think that to get all those chemicals out of the food, like this is very important, this is important."

Spaulding recently underwent a dramatic weight loss, having dropped 220 pounds over the course of three years, so he knows how important good health is and that it should be a priority for Americans. He praised new U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for targeting Americans’ unhealthy diets and childhood obesity, saying if he makes progress on his agenda, "that will be a game-changer for the United States."

When asked more about his thoughts on the nature of the country’s mental health crisis, Spaulding pointed to the intersection between the pharmaceutical industry agenda and that of the media.

"Well, I think that, like, definitely the pharmaceutical industry makes money off of getting everyone anxious and getting everyone upset. I think the news in a lot of ways and the way the news is framed – like I can't even watch CNN or MSNBC or any of those programs anymore because it's just constant, ‘Fear, fear, fear. Anger, anger, anger.’ And it's not real."

The comic, who says he has always considered himself a liberal until seeing the radicalism of fellow liberals, says he sees hope for the future and senses a shift to a "hyper-patriotism" that will inspire people to love their country and its allies again.

"So, I think that we need to move towards reclaiming patriotism, stop hating each other so much, learn from each other, take care of each other. You know? Have pride in your country, have love of country. I think if all of these things – success, patriotism – if we start to reprogram ourselves to enjoy that, ‘America! Top Gun! Yeah!’ sort of – but people really want that again."