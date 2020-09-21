Black Lives Matter removes 'What We Believe' website page calling to 'disrupt ... nuclear family structure'

The official website of Black Lives Matter (BLM) has dropped its controversial call to "disrupt" the "nuclear family structure."

RedState reported on Monday that the organization "quietly deleted" its "What We Believe" page, which laid out a list of its objectives.

BLACK LIVES MATTER SUPPORT SLIDES 12% THIS SUMMER, POLL SHOWS

One of those objectives, which many critics of BLM highlighted, read: "We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and 'villages' that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable."

Fox News verified that the "What We Believe" page was inactive. BLM did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

BLM has seen a sharp drop in its favorability rating in recent weeks amid ongoing riots and violence in cities across the country. One survey conducted by the Pew Research Center showed that just over half of American adults (55%) support BLM, down from a high of 67% in June. The percentage of people who say they “strongly” support the movement stands at around 29%, a nearly 10% decrease from three months ago.

The movement enjoyed broad support following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody May 25. Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests that quickly descended into riots, destruction of property and violent confrontations with police.

The Pew survey found that around 16% of Republicans currently view BLM favorably, compared to 37% in June. The organization has the support of 88% of Democrats, down slightly from 92% support in June.

