Negative Trump coverage dominated evening newscasts all summer, study claims

ABC, NBC and CBS spent so much time covering President Trump over the summer that little space was available for 2020 Democratic hopefuls, according to a new study.

The conservative Media Research Center analyzed evening newscasts on the three networks from June 1 through August 31 and found that 838 minutes were spent on Trump while the most-covered Democratic challenger was former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 74 minutes of coverage.

“The networks’ fixation on Trump seems to be leaving comparatively little airtime for his would-be presidential challengers,” MRC senior editor Rich Noyes wrote.

“The airtime devoted to Trump was eleven times greater than that spent on the leading Democratic candidate.”

BILLY BUSH SAYS ‘EVERYBODY’ AT NBC KNEW ABOUT NOTORIOUS ‘ACCESS HOLLYWOOD’ TAPE BEFORE IT LEAKED

While Biden topped all 2020 hopefuls in the evening newscasts, Kamala Harris received 30 minutes, Pete Buttigieg was covered for 15 minutes and Elizabeth Warren was covered for 14 minutes. Bernie Sanders was covered for only 10 minutes, followed by Beto O’Rourke eight minutes and Cory Booker’s seven minutes.

Noyes found that nearly 14 hours of coverage devoted to Trump was mostly negative.

“The airtime devoted to Trump was eleven times greater than that spent on the leading Democratic candidate.” — Rich Noyes

“Overall, 21 Democratic candidates shared 187 minutes of evening news airtime this summer, less than one-fourth of that of Trump alone,” Noyes wrote. “Clearly, this heavy coverage is not intended to boost Trump. Overall, the spin of his coverage during these three months was 90% negative.”

Noyes added that negative coverage is defined by tallying “all explicitly evaluative statements about the President or his administration from either reporters, anchors or non-partisan sources such as experts or voters.”

CNN HAS BAD WEEK AMID APRIL RYAN, CHRIS CUOMO AND DON LEMON NEWS: ‘IT WAS QUITE EMBARRASSING’

According to Noyes, much of the nearly 14 hours of Trump coverage was focused on “alleged scandals and accusations of racism” and the time period analyzed featured 82 minutes on the Russia investigation alone across ABC, NBC and CBS evening newscasts, with significant time spent on other negative stories, too.

“Network reporters seemed especially interested in topics they claimed showed the President displaying racial insensitivity, spending nearly 74 minutes on Trump’s feud with the far-left ‘Squad’ of Democratic Congresswomen,” Noyes wrote.

While Trump was the focal point, Noyes pointed out that Biden and Buttigieg also received some negative coverage over the summer.

“The network spin on the Democrats was friendlier than their coverage of the President, but it was still more negative than positive: 63 percent negative, vs. 37 percent positive,” Noyes added. “The media mania over Trump is more intense than that of four summers ago, but the pattern is similar.”

TRUMP RENEWS CRITICISM OF CNN, MSNBC IN SCATHING TWEETS

Noyes pointed out that Trump “immediately dominated network news coverage with 232 minutes of airtime” after announcing his candidacy in June 2015, which was double what Hillary Clinton received over the same time period.

“No other candidate received even one-tenth as much coverage as Trump did that summer,” Noyes wrote. “Democratic socialist Bernie Sanders, who would go on to win 22 state caucuses and primaries in 2016, received just under 13 minutes of evening news coverage in the summer of 2015 — but that’s actually better than the 10 minutes he received this time around.”

Noyes ended his analysis by questioning if history will repeat itself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“In retrospect, it seems likely that the networks’ incessant pounding of Trump in 2015 actually aided his candidacy, with the other candidates shoved to the sidelines as journalists jumped into the fray themselves,” he wrote. “Will the anti-Trump media’s attempt to kill his re-election campaign with massive and poisonous press coverage again boomerang?”