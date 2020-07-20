Nancy Grace reacts to attack on NJ judge's family: 'I don't think it's related' to Jeffrey Epstein case

Reacting to the shooting that killed the son and wounded the husband of a New Jersey federal judge linked to the Jeffrey Epstein case, Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said on Monday that she does not think the crime was related to the high-profile matter.

“Getting threats for a judge or a prosecutor is actually commonplace,” Grace told “Fox & Friends.”

“She just got that case, which involves Deutsche Bank, this past Thursday. She hasn’t even had a chance to make a ruling in it yet. I don’t think that’s it. Yes, she’s been involved with cases involving the Crips, the Bloods, gangs, you name it, like every other judge. I would put it out there that if you’re targeting the judge, you would go after the judge,” Grace said.

Grace said that it is “very rare” that threats against a judge or a prosecutor are ever acted upon.

A gunman wearing a FedEx driver's uniform on Sunday killed the son and wounded the husband of a federal judge linked to high-profile cases involving Jeffrey Epstein, a "Real Housewives of New Jersey" couple and gangs, in a shocking murder now being probed by the FBI.

The shooting occurred at the North Brunswick, N.J., home of Judge Esther Salas, a source told the Associated Press. The AP report, citing the state’s chief district judge, said the son, 20, was killed. NJ.com reported that the shooting occurred at about 5 p.m.

“The FBI is investigating a shooting at the home of Judge Salas. We are working with our local and state partners,” Doreen Holder, the public information officer for the bureau’s Newark office, told Fox News.

U.S. Marshals and state and local authorities are also investigating.

Salas' husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, 63, was injured, the AP reported. Salas was in the basement at the time and wasn't hurt, the report said.

Grace highlighted that the killer did not make an effort to conceal his identity considering that the crime was committed in a FedEx uniform and at 5 o'clock in the afternoon.

“Right now they need to be looking at that bullet, put it through the data bank to see if the gun is being used elsewhere, canvas the neighborhood, look for video cams in the homes and stoplights in the area, and look for that vehicle.”