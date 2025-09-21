Erika Kirk says late husband’s death sparked ‘revival’ at Arizona memorial

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Erika Kirk told a stadium packed with mourners in Arizona that her late husband's death had sparked a "revival" across the country.

"Instead, we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country. We saw revival," she told the audience who had gathered Saturday to honor Charlie Kirk, who was tragically murdered on campus at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10.

"After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence. We didn’t see rioting. We didn’t see revolution," she added, during her poignant speech.

After a string of other high-profile speakers, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, the mother of two received a standing ovation as soon as she set foot on stage.

Erika Kirk even recalled the painful moment at the hospital after seeing that her husband had been shot.

"I saw the wound that ended his life," she said. "I felt shock. I felt horror and a level of heartache I didn’t even know existed," she added.

But as Charlie Kirk’s death sent shockwaves across the nation and drew condolences from around the world, Erika Kirk insisted the tragedy had stirred a spiritual renewal.

"This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade. We saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives," she said.

Erika also urged believers to take responsibility for nurturing this moment.

"All of you who are already believers, it is your job to shepherd these people. Do not take that lightly. Water the seed of their faith. Protect it and help it grow," she said.

She closed by honoring Kirk's dedication. "He left this world without regrets," she said.

"He did 100% of what he could every day. But I want you to know something. Charlie died with incomplete work, but not with unfinished business. And I will miss him."