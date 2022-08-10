Eric Trump: They lied, cheated and stole

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Eric Trump expressed his disgust over the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

ERIC TRUMP: It's an absolute coordinated attack. Since the second my father came down the escalator, they have gone after him. They tried to go after him in the White House. They failed with impeachment one. They failed with impeachment two. Then they subpoenaed every member of our family. Hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of subpoenas. They made up dirty dossiers, they made up FISA warrants. They lied. They cheated and they stole. Right. And now you look at the least popular president in United States history, Joe Biden, and guess what? He wants to disqualify the most popular president in United States history, a guy who literally had a rally outside of his Mar-a-Lago home while he was located in New Jersey. That's how much love and support the man has. They know they're losing. They know their policies stink. They're losing on every aspect.

TRUMP ALLY REP SCOTT PERRY SAYS THE FBI SEIZED HIS CELLPHONE ONE DAY AFTER MAR-A-LAGO RAID

…

Everybody knows what a great job Donald Trump did. So guess what? They're going after them and they're attacking him. And it is absolutely a coordinated attack. It's not just FBI raids. It's with attorney generals and states. It's with district attorneys and states. This is politics in the United States and is absolutely disgusting. We have become a third-world country in terms of the way that they weaponize what used to be great institutions who should be out there protecting us from terrorists, who should be out there protecting us from school shooters, serial killers? That's the job of the FBI — not sending an entire office, an entire field office, literally dozens and dozens of agents to go raid a president's home for the purposes of a political party.

