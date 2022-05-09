Eric Holder accuses Republicans of gerrymandering, voter suppression, says they 'have to cheat' to win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Attorney General Eric Holder accused Republicans of gerrymandering and disenfranchising "the many" during another stop on his tour to promote his new book "Our Unfinished March."

Holder delivered an onslaught of accusations against Republicans whom he claimed are posing threats to voting rights and access across the U.S. and whom he implied are behind the dysfunction existing at all levels of government.

During Holder's Monday appearance on "CBS Mornings," host Tony Dokoupil highlighted his claim that he strives to dedicate his career to ending gerrymandering and "improving voting access" and noted it as a sin committed by both parties.

Holder responded, saying "we can't fall into some notion of equivalence because, in a lot of ways, that's false."

BIDEN NOMINEE EQUATED ‘PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP’ WITH ‘VOTER SUPPRESSION,’ LIKENED FELON VOTING BAN TO SLAVERY

He proceeded to highlight Princeton University's look into gerrymandering committed by Republicans in 2012, noting that the institution labeled it as the "worst gerrymandering of the last half century."

"Now, there are some maps that Democrats have drawn this cycle that I don't agree with – New York and Maryland among them – but those pale in comparison to what Republicans have done in Texas, Georgia, potentially in Florida," he said.

MSNBC SEGMENT GOES OFF THE RAILS DURING DEBATE OVER VOTER SUPPRESSION

Holder said he is not concerned about a completely fair voting process since he is confident Democrats would perform well regardless.

"I'm confident that, if the process is fair, Democrats, progressives will do just fine," he said, adding, "We don't have to cheat. Republicans have to cheat in order to win."

Dokoupil asked Holder what he believes to be the most significant threat to voting rights and voting access across the U.S.

Holder used his response to point fingers at Republicans again.

"I think it's a whole range of things," he responded. "We see voter suppression, we see gerrymandering, we see a whole range of ways in which they're trying to keep the will of the American people from being expressed in the ballot box."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Holder went on to indicate the alleged suppression is nothing new and that, over the course of the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries, "attempts" were consistently made to "empower a few" and "disenfranchise the many."

"I think the thing we have to get is that ordinary people were able to fight those people who tried to hold on to power in an unjustified way and actually empower the American people," he said.

Holder's comments coincide with cries from other left-wing voices calling for increased access to voting opportunities and reforms to combat alleged voter suppression tactics enacted across the nation.