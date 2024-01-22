Our enemies and allies do not 'believe us anymore': Gen. Keith Kellogg

Fox News contributor Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg joined "America Reports" on Monday to discuss the Iran-backed militants striking an air base in Iraq, leaving several U.S. personnel under evaluation for traumatic brain injuries. Kellogg said the Biden administration "normalized" these kinds of attacks.

US NAVY CONFIRMS IRAN'S INVOLVEMENT IN YEMEN HOUTHI REBEL SHIP ATTACKS

LT. GEN. KEITH KELLOGG: Here's the problem you've got with this [Biden] administration. They've normalized this activity. What I mean by that, you know, what happens if the Iranians, Iranian proxy forces, attack? We really don't do anything. Uh, we have limited attacks into Yemen after attacks on the vessels in the Red Sea. We look at our allies, who really don't believe what we're doing with our Operation Prosperity Guardian, where they did, the Italians and the Spanish. The French have kind of gone their own way. You look at what's happening in the Middle East with the Chinese brokering a deal with the Iranians in the shot, and all this built into deterrence. And people just don't believe us anymore, that we're really serious about deterrence. And it's going to take something super hard to bring this all back and put it back into a box. The Iranians don't believe it. The proxy forces don't believe it. So we've got a major problem, this administration does right now.



US PERSONNEL INJURED IN LATEST MILITANT BASE ATTACK IN IRAQ



U.S. personnel were injured during an attack on the Al-Asad Airbase in Iraq Saturday, and a member of Iraq's security forces was seriously wounded, according to reports.

The base came under a tactical missile attack, and more than 15 U.S. Patriot missiles were launched to intercept. But some missiles got through, according to Charles Lister, a senior fellow and director of the Middle East Institute Syria Program and the Middle East Institute Countering Terrorism and Extremism Program.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group of Iran-backed Iraqi militants, claimed responsibility, Lister wrote.

