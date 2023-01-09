Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

EDUCATION
Published

Supreme Court Justice Scalia was 'basically' a member of the Ku Klux Klan, Emory law professor claims

'Justice Scalia was basically a Klansman,' the professor said

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
close
Justice Antonin Scalia's son explains the impact his father had on Amy Coney Barrett Video

Justice Antonin Scalia's son explains the impact his father had on Amy Coney Barrett

Christopher Scalia, son of Justice Antonin Scalia, says his father's ex-clerk Amy Coney Barrett was 'remarkably poised.'

An Emory law professor, Darren Hutchinson, claimed Monday that the late conservative Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who was known to be an "originalist" in his interpretation of the Constitution, was "basically" a member of a White supremacist group – the Ku Klux Klan. 

Scalia served on the Supreme Court from 1986 until his death in 2016. He famously maintained a close relationship with Ruth Bader Ginsberg – a progressive judge who viewed the Constitution as a live document, with judicial opinions that were generally in stark contrast with Scalia's. 

Professor Hutchinson, who joined Emory as a social justice fellow in April 2021, is academically focused on critical race theory, according to his curriculum vitae. 

He said on Twitter, "Justice Scalia was basically a Klansman." The professor believed Scalia should have been impeached over an opinion he wrote in the 1987 case McCleskey v. Kemp. 

ILLINOIS TEACHER SAYS CRITICS OF WOKE ED CREATING 'CHRISTIAN NATIONALIST THEOCRACY' THAT WILL 'UNLIVE PEOPLE'

Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia

Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Antonin Scalia (YouTube/Screenshot)

The case regarded a Black man named Warren McCleskey who was convicted of killing a White police officer during a robbery in Georgia. McCleskey argued that the death penalty sentence violated his Eighth and Fourteenth Amendment rights since there was evidence – one study – of a racist application in Georgia criminal cases. 

Emory law professor  Darren Hutchinson | late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia 

Emory law professor  Darren Hutchinson | late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia  (Mark Wilson/Getty Images | YouTube/Screenshot)

The petitioner, McCleskey, argued at the highest court that because there was racial discrimination in the administration of death penalty sentences in Georgia, his sentence should be overturned.

BOSTON UNIVERSITY PROFESSOR SAYS PROPERTY IS RACIST, EXCUSES BLACK LIVES MATTER RIOTS AFTER GEORGE FLOYD DEATH

The court assumed the validity of the study on 2,000 cases which showed that when Black people in Georgia murdered White people they were statistically more likely to receive a death sentence.

Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington. 

Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington.  (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

However, the court decided that the petitioner needed to prove there was discriminatory intent in the sentencing of his particular case, despite accepting the validity of the study. 

"Petitioner offered no evidence specific to his own case that would support an inference that racial considerations played a part in his sentence, and the Baldus study is insufficient to support an inference that any of the decision makers in his case acted with discriminatory purpose," the court said.

The Emory law professor took issue with Scalia's opinion that "even if the study proved discrimination, he would not vote to reverse the sentence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"His memo to the justices in this case is so awful; in a just world, it would have led to his impeachment," the professor said. 

Fox News Digital reached out to the professor for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Hannah Grossman is an Associate Editor at Fox News Digital.