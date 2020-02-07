Emily Compagno says Joe Biden is the new Beto O'Rourke: 'He is the desert mirage'

Is Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden going the way of former candidate Beto O'Rourke? Attorney Emily Compagno made the comparison Friday while co-hosting "The Five."

"I think that Biden is the next Beto," Compagno said. "He is the desert mirage."

PICK YOUR POLL: SANDERS IS UP IN NEW HAMPSHIRE OR HE'S TIED WITH BIDEN

O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas who dropped out of the race last year, entered the 2020 race for the White House on a wave of media hype before his campaign fizzled.

Biden is going on the offensive against two of his top rivals for the Democratic nomination – Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg in response to finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses.

"Think about the two biggest things that everyone said about [Biden], that basically he was infallible, right away, 'Oh, he's always leading in the national polls.' Well, we just saw him basically decimated in Iowa," Compagno said. "And guess who gobbled up his votes ... as is being indicated in New Hampshire? Buttigieg, who went from 11 percent to 23 [percent] there."

"And the second kind of... immovable characteristic about him [Biden] is the fact that he had all of the voters of color. And now, not only did Sanders get more voters of color [in Iowa] than he did ... in 2016," Compagno said. "But now even Buttigieg got more voters of color than Biden."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Compagno pointed out that many of Biden's strengths are faltering as the race begins to take shape.

"I'm just saying that basically everything about Biden that we thought was, you know, set in stone has been totally obliterated and we're only in Iowa," Compagno added.

Fox News' Paul Steinhauser and Madeleine Rivera contributed to this report.